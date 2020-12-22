5 Bills Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL Pro Bowl selections were revealed Monday night and five Buffalo Bills players received the annual honor, but three more players were seen as “snubs” after their performance so far this season.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and return specialist Andre Roberts were all named to the AFC Pro Bowl team. Diggs and Roberts were designated as “starters” on the AFC side.

In an article on Bills Wire, writer Nick Wojton categorized safety Jordan Poyer, wide receiver Cole Beasley, and punter Corey Bojorquez as some of the biggest snubs from the AFC Pro Bowl team.

For Roberts, this is his third-straight season as a pro-bowler. White and Edmunds are earning the honor for a second straight season and Allen and Diggs are being named to the Pro Bowl team for the very first time.

The 2021 Pro Bowl game will look a little different this season as well. It was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 31 in Las Vegas but was canceled due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Now, the NFL is working with EA Sports to create a series of matchups between celebrities, NFL legends, current players, and streamers, playing with the official pro bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21.

Poyer Might Be the Biggest Pro Bowl Snub

For the past four years, Poyer has been one of the most important pieces of the Bills defense, but this season he’s taken it a step further.

Aside from winning the fan vote for the AFC’s strong safety position, Poyer has the ninth most total tackles in the NFL and has the most tackles of any safety. He also has the fourth-most solo tackles in the NFL.

Poyer has also racked up two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and five pass deflections this season.

Earlier this year, around the time pro bowl voting started, fellow Bills safety Micah Hyde pleaded for Poyer to be named to the Pro Bowl team and believed that he has been snubbed the past three years as well.

“He’s been a Pro Bowl player for us the last four years and he better get it this year,” Hyde said via a video conference call. “There’s no way in my mind he can not get it this year just because of what he’s been able to do.”

Poyer has tallied five games this season with double-digit tackles and he and Hyde have become one of the best safety tandems in the league over the past few years. He tallied his two interceptions in back-to-back games against the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Knew There Were Going to Be Snubs

With the way the Bills have been playing this season, there were bound to be a few Bills snubbed from the Pro Bowl, and although he might be biased, McDermott said he knew it was going to happen.

“I think there will probably be, and I am biased, there will probably be more guys on our team that should get it that don’t,” McDermott said during Monday’s video conference call. “Again I am biased with this, but we have more than the guys that are probably going to be recognized. I just have a great affinity for our guys and how they play and what they do every week.”

Along with Poyer, Beasley and Bojorquez have been having career years.

Beasley has set a career-high in receiving yards with 950 and is on pace to earn his first season with over 1,000. He also has four touchdowns and 79 receptions. Bojorquez is one of the best punters in the NFL this season. He has the longest punt in the NFL this season at 72 yards and has the best average with 50.1 yards per punt.

