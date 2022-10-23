Packers QB’s Comment About Facing the Bills Causes a Stir on Twitter

While the Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7, their upcoming opponent, the Green Bay Packers (3-4), lost to one of the worst teams in the league, the Washington Commanders (3-4).

The Packers haven’t had a losing record since 2018, per Bleacher Report, and while it seems like their season is slipping away, quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes losing to the Commanders will actually help the team defeat the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 8.

“You’re goddamn right it does,” Rodgers, 38, said when asked if the Packers can turn things around, per ESPN‘s Rob Demovksy. “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football, with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

Aaron Rodgers after the last play of the Packers-Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/e9atAQ4LXE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

The four-time MVP, who signed a monster three-year, $150 million contract extension during the offseason, appears to be referencing the Packers’ turnaround campaign back in 2016. Green Bay dropped to 4-6 after losing to Washington then proceeded to win their final six games of the regular season and two playoff matches to reach the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers’ optimism, after getting beat by Washington and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, was met with strongly mixed reactions on Twitter, especially since the Packers took a 27-10 loss to the Jets in Week 6, which came on the heels of their 27-22 loss to the Giants in Week 5. Against the Commanders on Sunday, October 23, Green Bay went 0-for-6 on third downs while Rodgers averaged just 3.3 yards on complete passes.

“Haven’t we already been exposed for 3 weeks now? Against inferior talent?,” a Packers fan tweeted in response to Rodgers’ comment, while another person wrote, “He’s either trying to motivate his team or he’s absolutely lost it 😂. The Bills are a super team right now, and the Packers just lost to Taylor Heinicke…”

One man tweeted, “I love him as much as most guys, but there is a time when you have to show a little bit of humility, because this ain’t it.”

Matt LaFleur: “I don’t think anybody thought we’d be in this spot we’re in right now.” pic.twitter.com/z6wqgqE22y — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2022

While one Packers fan tweeted, “Bills by 28 instead of 35 🔥,” the bulk of Bills Mafia remains cautious about what could be a huge trap game. “This is last year’s Jacksonville game,” one Bills fan tweeted. “The games we need to win, but considered an easy victory before game day,” while another person wrote, “The NFL is crazy. Bills better show up ready. If they do, it could get ugly. If they don’t, they could lose.”

One Bills fan encouraged Buffalo to use Rodgers’ comments as fuel. “Bulletin board material,” he tweeted. “My interpretation: Maybe Bills will be flat / or take us lightly and we can pull off an upset because nobody is going to expect us to win at Buffalo.”

Quarterback Josh Allen Will Not Be Sleeping on Green Bay

Quarterback Josh Allen, who entered the bye week with a 92.9 career passer rating, the best in Bills history, made it clear he’s not sleeping on any opponent this season.

“We’re just trying to be playoff caliber and it’s the standard that coach McDermott sets, Allen said. “Every game is big in the NFL. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing a team that’s 4-1 or 1-4. Any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday any team can win when you’re on the field. These guys are professional football players for a reason. Everybody’s good. So yeah, it’s on to the next one again. We’ve got to turn our attention towards the next week.”

The Bills Enter Week 8 as Huge Favorites to Beat the Packers

Before the Packers lost to Washington, the Bills were deemed 8.5-point favorites to beat Green Bay in Week 8. After the embarrassing defeat, DraftKings adjusted those odds to 10.5 points.

According to VSinLive‘s Ben Fawkes, this is the first time that Rodgers has been a double-digit underdog during his entire career.

“I don’t think anybody thought we’d be in this spot that we’re in right now,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday, per Demovksy. “We’re going to find out what we’re made of in terms of just how we attack Monday, how we attack Tuesday, Wednesday and every day in practice. I do believe that we’ve got the right kind of guys that will continue to battle.”