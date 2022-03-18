Analyst Offers Unusual Reason Why Deshaun Watson Should Join the Bills

The Buffalo Bills need a backup quarterback, and Pro Bowl signal-caller Deshaun Watson needs a new home. As one analyst jokingly suggested, the two sides could be an unlikely fit.

In an appearance on Good Morning Football, analyst and noted Bills-backer Kyle Brandt gave a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Watson may find that Buffalo is the best destination. Watson is expected to make a decision on his future soon, close to a year after demanding a trade from the Houston Texans. While the Bills are not legitimate contenders for Watson, they will be in need of a quarterback to back up Josh Allen and could be tracking Watson’s decision to see how it would affect their Super Bowl hopes.

Watson to Bills?

Covering the growing saga surrounding Watson and his decision on where to play next season, Brandt suggested that there’s only one place where his desire to win a Super Bowl could be fulfilled, and that’s Buffalo.





“Well first of all, if Deshaun Watson wants to win a Super Bowl this year, he should call [Bills general manager] Brandon Beane in Western New York and say, ‘I’ll take $10 to be Josh Allen’s backup.’ That’ll get him a Super Bowl,” Brandt said.

Brandt is correct in at least one part of his assertion — the Bills have jumped into the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. They had lingered just behind the Kansas City Chiefs, but overtook their rival after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, making it a more difficult climb for the Chiefs.

While the Bills will likely find a far more affordable quarterback to back up Allen, Watson’s decision could still play into their Super Bowl hopes. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that he met with the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week, though Watson appears more likely to end up in the opposite conference from the Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the race for Watson is down to two teams, both in the NFC South — the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. The Bills just faced the division in 2021, so could only see Watson in the next season if the teams were to meet in the Super Bowl.

Deshaun Watson narrows destinations to Falcons or Saints, a pair of teams with totally different opportunities to offer via @TheAthletic https://t.co/id5iH6t1vE — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2022

Bills Need Another Quarterback

The Bills have their own work ahead in finding at least one more signal-caller to fill the mostly empty quarterback room. The team went through the last season with four quarterbacks, but all except Allen have now left. The New York Giants plucked Jake Fromm off the Bills practice squad late in the season and later signed Davis Webb, while primary backup Mitch Trubisky joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency and is expected to compete for the starting job.

As Nick Fierro of SI.com’s Bills Central noted, the backup position carries extra importance given Allen’s propensity to take off running and the higher risk of injury that comes with his mobility. As Beane said after the season, Allen’s ability to extend plays can be frightening at times and creates a need for a very capable backup.

Von Miller knows Josh Allen is special. 👊 pic.twitter.com/O1EKbd79EK — theScore (@theScore) March 17, 2022

“I’m up there screaming for him to get down plenty of times,” Beane said. “I don’t ever get on him for throwing interceptions, a fumble or whatever happens. I just don’t want Josh taking unnecessary hits. And that’s his play style, that’s why we love him, but a backup quarterback is very important, knowing the way he plays the game.”

