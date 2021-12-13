Bucs HC Bruce Arians Questions Bills’ Risky Strategy on Josh Allen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was impressed with what Josh Allen did against them on Sunday, even if he doesn’t agree with the way the Buffalo Bills used him.

Allen had one of the best statistical games of his career in Buffalo’s 33-27 overtime loss to Tampa, throwing for 308 yards and adding another 109 rushing yards while leading the Bills on a furious comeback that just fell short. The Bills quarterback made a bit of history with the performance, becoming just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 100 in a game.

But for Arians, Buffalo’s approach seemed a bit too risky.

Players with 300+ pass yards and 100+ rush yards in a single game in NFL history: Josh Allen (Sunday)

Lamar Jackson (2020)

Cam Newton (2015)

Arians Disagrees With Buffalo’s Approach

Speaking about Allen’s performance after the game, Arians told reporters that it was difficult to stop the Bills quarterback. After weeks of poor performances from running backs, the Bills made Allen the primary ball-carrier, calling a number of designed runs for the quarterback in addition to the 54 passes he threw.

As Arians pointed out, the strategy exposed Allen to more hits and ultimately left him dinged up.

“He’s more like Cam Newton, but with a bigger and stronger arm,” Arians told reporters. “We talked about, the designed quarterback runs are tough. I wouldn’t put my quarterback in that much of harm’s way because he did get nicked up a little bit. But they did a heck of a job with it.”

Allen had to have his foot taped by medical staff late in the game and was noticeably limping during the fourth quarter, but never came out of the game. Afterward, he was seen wearing a walking boot.

Josh Allen entering his postgame press conference in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/akdmTqLrTB — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 13, 2021

Allen was scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday, but said after the game that he wasn’t concerned about missing any time.

“I finished the game on it, so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Allen said, via News 8’s AJ Feldman.