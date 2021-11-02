Bills Sign Former WR & Ex-Packers OL: Report

The NFL trade deadline came and went without the Buffalo Bills making any moves, however, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott weren’t just sitting around idle.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that they were adding two new players to their practice squad, one of whom will be a familiar face for Buffalo fans. While Bills’ wide receiver Tanner Gentry has been placed on the COVID-19 list, Austin Proehl, 26, who was originally drafted by Buffalo in 2018, looks to be stepping in as his replacement.

Proehl, who was drafted out of North Carolina in the 7th round, has bounced around the league over the past few years. After tallying 1,265 yards on 91 receptions in 28 college games, he spent time (one day) with the Tennessee Titans practice squad and with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons before signing with the Los Angeles Rams practice team.

Brandon Silvers ➡️ Austin Proehl The first TD from the new XFL 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g99Kp5Gi8b — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2020

In January 2021, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver signed a reserve/future contract with the San Francisco 49ers but was waived on May 17. One day later, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers and signed to their practice squad in September.

The Bills Also Signed Former Green Bay Packers OL Jacob Capra

We’ve signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to the practice squad. QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry have been placed on the practice squad Covid-19 list: https://t.co/04KnwzmrxO pic.twitter.com/1XV1fMmHZ3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 2, 2021

Joining Proehl on the Bills practice squad, Jacob Capra, 23, who went undrafted out of San Diego State before signing with the Green Bay Packer in May 2021.

During his Pro Day, the 6-foot-five, 300-pound guard ran 40 in 5.29 seconds and put up 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Pro Football Network noted back in March that while Capra struggled with finishing blocks, he’s “explosive and fundamentally sound blocker who gets the most from his ability. Stays square, keeps opponents in front of him, and works well with linemates.”

Capra was one of the 10 free agents brought in to work out with the Bills during their bye week.

Buffalo Did Not Make Any Blockbuster Moves Before the Trade Deadline

Brandon Beane is SO making a deal (or deals) today — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 2, 2021

While CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso was hyping up reports that Buffalo was going to make some moves prior to the trade deadline, signing two free agents to the practice squad isn’t exactly what anyone pictured.

Might be a surprise #Bills trade on the horizon. Stay tuned. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 2, 2021

The Bills are one of the most stacked teams in the NFL, however, there’s always room for improvement. And this season, it’s no secret that the Bills’ ethos is basically Super Bowl or bust.

As it stands, the Bills have an extremely well-rounded roster and solid depth at most positions. But recent struggles, most notably, an incredibly rough first half against the Miami Dolphins (1-7), left the door open for possible moves.

I can confirm the Bills made no trades today. Nothing is coming into the league office that will be announced later — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 2, 2021

While there were reports of possibly bringing in another tight end to fill in for an injured Dawson Knox, it appears McDermott is willing to lean on Tommy Sweeney or Kahale Warring, the latter of whom returned to the practice squad after getting activated for Sunday’s game, until their starter can return.

Next up, the Bills (5-2) travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) on Sunday, November 7.

