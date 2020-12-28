Bills Activate WR From Injured Reserve, Place 3 Players on Reserve/Covid-19 List

The Buffalo Bills activated wide receiver John Brown from the injured reserve list on Monday, but the veteran speedster won’t get the opportunity to play against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

After running back TJ Yeldon tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Brown was deemed as a close contact alongside safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade. All three players were placed on the Reserve/Covid 19 list on Monday ahead of Buffalo’s matchup against the Patriots.

We've activated WR John Brown from IR but have placed Brown, S Josh Thomas and RB Christian Wade on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per NFL protocols, those players have been defined to have been in close contact with RB T.J. Yeldon, who was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jyIEGgW61y — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 28, 2020

The Bills also elevated quarterback Davis Webb but listed him as inactive for Monday’s game.

Fans have been anticipating Brown’s return for the past two weeks after he was designated to return to practice before Buffalo’s matchup against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19. Brown was placed on the injured reserve list after Buffalo’s bye week in Week 11. He suffered an ankle/knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 and has been inactive ever since.

So far this season, Brown has caught 29 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns. After waiting for his arrival back into the starting lineup, Bills fans will have to wait another week to see Brown. But, the offense should be good without him and it will just give him another week to return to full health before the Bills head into the playoffs.

Thomas who has been a practice squad player for the Bills this season has only seen action in two games and has recorded just one tackle. Wade has also been on the practice squad for the Bills this season and has yet to earn a carry.

“Hopefully, We Can Get The Big Show Back”

Brown has missed four games since being placed on the injured reserve list and Monday’s matchup with the Patriots will be the fifth straight game that Brown has missed, but the Bills offense hasn’t missed a beat.

In the past four games, they’ve scored no less than 26 points and put up a season-high 48 points against the Denver Broncos in their last game. They’ve been on fire in the passing game and they’ve also started to establish the running game even more as well.

While Allen threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday, the Bills also rushed for 182 yards as a team, which is their second-highest total of the season.

When Brown comes back, wide receiver Stefon Diggs believes that the Bills will just continue to hit the ground running.

“He can get open, he can catch the ball, and he can make you miss,” Diggs said during a video conference call. “Having him back just adds another weapon to our offense. We had to adjust without him but the show doesn’t change, when he comes back we can get back to being us and hitting on all cylinders and having success.”

Brown had his biggest game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 when the Bills scored 44 points. Brown caught eight passes for 99 yards. The potential the Bills offense has when Brown is on the field is endless, and Diggs will is excited to have him back when he does return.

“It’s always good to have your guy back, especially a guy that can do it at a high-level and do a lot of great things,” Diggs said during a video conference call. “We look forward to having him back. I say the show went on for a while but hopefully, we can get the big show back.”

Another COVID-19 Situation

The Bills have had a few coronavirus situations this season, but Yeldon’s positive test has the least amount of consequences of the other two this season.

Cornerback Josh Norman tested positive before the Arizona Cardinals game earlier this season. Defensive backs Levi Wallace and Dean Marlowe, along with tight end Tyler Kroft, were deemed close contacts and couldn’t play. All of them returned after the break to play against the Chargers.

That was just their second situation of the season as tight end Dawson Knox tested positive for coronavirus earlier this season, which took down a majority of the tight end’s room, other than Reggie Gilliam and Tyler Kroft.

