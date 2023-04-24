Bills GM Could Be Planning ‘Aggressive’ Move on Draft Day: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could be preparing for an “aggressive” move up the draft board later this week, an NFL insider shared.

Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst for NFL.com, shared on the April 24 episode of the “Establish The Run” podcast that he believes Bills general manager Brandon Beane could be one of two contenders ready to make a big move in the draft.

“I feel confident that Philadelphia is going to make a big splash – and Buffalo too,” Zierlein said. “I don’t think you get that close [to a Super Bowl] and not say we need to take our shot right here. And I think both of those teams, Buffalo could aggressively move up for somebody.”

Zierlein had previously predicted that the Bills could be targeting a running back to complement quarterback Josh Allen, noting that they would need to trade up in order to do so.

Bills Could Have Eyes on Texas Running Back

While Zierlein did not give a specific target for the Bills in his Monday interview, in the past he has suggested they could jump up the board in the first round to land Texas running back Bijan Robinson. In a mock draft for NFL.com, Zierlein predicted that the Bills would trade with the Minnesota Vikings to move into the No. 23 spot to take Robinson.

Zierlein noted that the versatile running back could add a much-needed element to Buffalo’s offense.

“Buffalo can smell the Super Bowl, and the best way to get there might be to jump up and lock in a three-down back who can take pressure off QB Josh Allen and help the Bills control games more efficiently,” Zierlein wrote.

The Bills may need to move even further up the draft board even more if they want to land Robinson, however. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports predicted that Robinson would be off the board before the teens, predicting that the Philadelphia Eagles would snag the Texas back with the No. 10 overall pick.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports Texas RB Bijan Robinson has been "consistently connected" to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/MiwWsGLL0k — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 24, 2023

Von Miller Also Predicts Big Move

There are other hints suggesting a big roster move is coming for the Bills. Edge rusher Von Miller, who has been active in recruiting star players to Buffalo, said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on April 19 that the team would have a “big-time weapon” joining the roster.

Miller had worked hard to recruit former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo, but after Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens, Miller suggested that the Bills had another move in mind.

“Word on the street is that we might be getting another big-time weapon,” Miller said. “We missed out on [Odell Beckham Jr.], it’s another big weapon out there.”

"Word on the street is that we might be getting another BIG TIME weapon" 👀👀@VonMiller #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/djLl53wAJn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 19, 2023

Miller had also suggested that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was interested in joining the Bills.

“Hop says he wants to be a Buffalo Bill,” Miller said, via SI.com. “I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis. How could we lose with those guys?”