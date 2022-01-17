Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Stunning Admission About Unreal TD Pass

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was incredibly good on Saturday night against the New England Patriots, and apparently he was incredibly lucky as well.

Allen led the Bills’ offense to the football equivalent of a perfect game, seven drives that all ended in touchdowns with no punts, no field goal attempts, and no fourth downs — all until a final kneel-down with Mitch Trubisky under center. The Bills quarterback ended up completing 21-of-25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, but after the game had a surprising admission about the touchdown throw that kicked off the incredible night.

Allen’s Lucky Throw

After the Bills took the opening kickoff, Allen led them down the field to the Patriots’ 8-yard-line. Facing a second-and-goal, Allen dropped back and rolled to his right before flicking the ball high toward the end zone. Tight end Dawson Knox tracked down the pass, leaping up and fully extending to bring it down for the team’s first touchdown of the day.