Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Stunning Admission About Unreal TD Pass

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was incredibly good on Saturday night against the New England Patriots, and apparently he was incredibly lucky as well.
Allen led the Bills’ offense to the football equivalent of a perfect game, seven drives that all ended in touchdowns with no punts, no field goal attempts, and no fourth downs — all until a final kneel-down with Mitch Trubisky under center. The Bills quarterback ended up completing 21-of-25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, but after the game had a surprising admission about the touchdown throw that kicked off the incredible night.
Allen’s Lucky Throw
After the Bills took the opening kickoff, Allen led them down the field to the Patriots’ 8-yard-line. Facing a second-and-goal, Allen dropped back and rolled to his right before flicking the ball high toward the end zone. Tight end Dawson Knox tracked down the pass, leaping up and fully extending to bring it down for the team’s first touchdown of the day.
Allen later admitted that it was not exactly intended. The Bills quarterback said he was actually giving up on the play and trying to throw it through the back of the endzone, and had no idea that Knox had snagged the ball.
“I thought I threw the ball away. He made an unbelievable play, but I got hit and I got up and I was going back to the huddle,” Allen said, via NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “Everybody was celebrating and I had no idea what was going on. I sat down and I was like, ‘What happened?’”
Allen said that he still didn’t know what happened until minutes later, when the extra point had been kicked and the team finally showed the replay on the big screen.
“Holy crap, I did not mean for that to happen,” Allen recalled exclaiming when he saw the catch for the first time.
Allen Leads the Way on Historic Victory
While Allen may have gotten a bit of luck on the first touchdown pass, it was all talent on the rest of the night as he left the Patriots’ defense with no answer. As the Buffalo News noted, he set a slew of records with the performance, becoming the only quarterback in any game — postseason or regular season — to attempt at least 20 passes and complete 80% or better along with five passing touchdowns and more than 50 yards rushing.
Allen’s five passing touchdowns were fourth-most of all time in a playoff game and set a franchise record for the Bills. He also became the second quarterback age 25 or younger to win his first three home playoff games, joining Drew Bledsoe from his start with the New England Patriots.
After the win, Allen adopted his usual understated tone, saying there was still more work to do.
