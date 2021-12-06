Bills QB Poached by Giants Could Be in Line to Start First Career Game

Jake Fromm could go from the Buffalo Bills practice squad to starting quarterback in the NFL’s biggest market in a matter of a little more than a week.

The backup quarterback, who played an unusual but important role for the Bills last year in his rookie season, was poached from their practice squad last week by the New York Giants after an injury to starter Daniel Jones left their depth depleted. Another injury to Jones’s backup could now shoot Fromm to the front of the line and what could be the first start — and first NFL action — of his entire career.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Giants Plagued by Injuries

The Giants were motivated to sign Fromm to their active roster after Jones suffered a neck injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. Jones was hurt during the Week 12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he is now listed as week-to-week. Journeyman Mike Glennon started Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins and played all of the 20-9 loss, but after the game was evaluated for a concussion.

As the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted, Fromm is currently the only healthy quarterback on the Giants roster.

#Giants QB Mike Glennon has a concussion, the team announced. So with the status of Daniel Jones (neck) still uncertain, the only healthy QB on the active roster is Jake Fromm, who signed on Tuesday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2021

It is not yet clear whether Glennon could be ready to play next week, as he must make it through the league-mandated concussion protocol before being cleared to play. Giants coach Joe Judge also did not want to rule Jones out for next week’s game, however.

Giants QB Mike Glennon diagnosed with concussion after loss to Dolphinshttps://t.co/QyAmXZLrWL pic.twitter.com/7JtV81UafW — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 5, 2021

“All of our players will have that day-after-game checkup with all the doctors,” Judge said, via ESPN. “Daniel will be no different than that. I’ll check with the doctors [Monday] and continue with progression. They’ll continue to evaluate him and when they deem he’s ready to return to contact and play full, then we’ll have them out there playing.”