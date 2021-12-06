Bills QB Poached by Giants Could Be in Line to Start First Career Game

Jake Fromm could go from the Buffalo Bills practice squad to starting quarterback in the NFL’s biggest market in a matter of a little more than a week.
The backup quarterback, who played an unusual but important role for the Bills last year in his rookie season, was poached from their practice squad last week by the New York Giants after an injury to starter Daniel Jones left their depth depleted. Another injury to Jones’s backup could now shoot Fromm to the front of the line and what could be the first start — and first NFL action — of his entire career.
Giants Plagued by Injuries
The Giants were motivated to sign Fromm to their active roster after Jones suffered a neck injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. Jones was hurt during the Week 12 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he is now listed as week-to-week. Journeyman Mike Glennon started Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins and played all of the 20-9 loss, but after the game was evaluated for a concussion.
As the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted, Fromm is currently the only healthy quarterback on the Giants roster.
It is not yet clear whether Glennon could be ready to play next week, as he must make it through the league-mandated concussion protocol before being cleared to play. Giants coach Joe Judge also did not want to rule Jones out for next week’s game, however.
“All of our players will have that day-after-game checkup with all the doctors,” Judge said, via ESPN. “Daniel will be no different than that. I’ll check with the doctors [Monday] and continue with progression. They’ll continue to evaluate him and when they deem he’s ready to return to contact and play full, then we’ll have them out there playing.”
Fromm’s Role in Buffalo
After being taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Fromm played something of an unusual role with the Bills in his rookie season. He was on the active roster but practiced apart from the rest of his teammates as a “quarantine quarterback” in case starter Josh Allen and backup Matt Barkley were hit with COVID-19 infections. Because the league eliminated the preseason last year, that left Fromm without any real-game action until the start of the 2021 preseason. Fromm completed 21 of 36 passes for 172 total yards through three preseason games.
Despite the lack of playing time, Fromm still earned some praise from Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who noted that his college career had him prepared for the NFL. Fromm was the starter for the University of Georgia, playing in a National Championship game.
“The thing with Jake is, he’s been there before. Go back to when Brandon (Beane) scouted him,” McDermott said via press conference. “He’s been in big games before, in those moments. He just doesn’t seem to be fazed by those moments.”
If Jones and Glennon don’t recover in time, Fromm could get the chance to play in the NFL for the first time in a game that could have implications for the Bills. The Giants take on the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
