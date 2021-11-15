Bills Backup QB Activated After Missing Last 2 Games

The Buffalo Bills are getting their backup quarterback back.

After missing the last two games while on the COVID-19/reserve list, Mitchell Trubisky was activated on Monday.

We’ve activated QB Mitch Trubisky from the Reserve/Covid-19 list. WR Austin Proehl has been released from the practice squad. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RnVkwaFWXU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 15, 2021

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

In a corresponding move, third-string quarterback Davis Webb was sent back down to the practice squad and wide receiver Austin Proehl was released from the team’s practice squad. Proehl – a seventh-round selection of the Bills from the 2018 NFL draft – was added to Buffalo’s practice squad on November 2, after spending the last three years on and off of the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Trubisky missed the team’s week nine loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the week 10 blowout victory against the New York Jets. On both occasions, Webb was promoted to the active roster.

Trubisky Lost an Opportunity for Playing Time in Week 10

So far, starting quarterback Josh Allen has stayed relatively healthy (knock on wood). Therefore, Trubisky has received little playing time and has only seen the field in blowouts.

In fact, the former No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears hasn’t made an appearance in 43 days. Trubisky played in three straight games from week two through four and unsurprisingly, they were all easy Bills victories.

His showing in Buffalo’s 35-0 blanking of the Miami Dolphins in week two almost doesn’t count, as both of Trubisky’s snaps were kneel downs. During week three’s 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team, the 27-year-old played a whopping eight offensive snaps, rushing four times for 19 yards and completing his one pass attempt for one yard.

In the Bills 40-0 shellacking of the Houston Texans in week five, Trubisky played a season-high nine snaps, rushing four times for 10 yards and one touchdown, while completing his lone pass attempt for eight yards. If he hadn’t still been on the COVID-19/reserve list in week 10, Trubisky surely would’ve come on in relief of Allen against the Jets instead of Webb, who came in for the final four snaps and had a pair of kneel downs.

Jake Kumerow, Star Lotulelei Remain on COVID-19/Reserve List

While Trubisky was activated on Monday, two other Bills players were not, including a seldom-targeted wide receiver and a starting defensive tackle.

WR Jake Kumerow and DT Star Lotulelei remain on the COVID-19 list. https://t.co/mbufEOJP7g — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 15, 2021

Jake Kumerow had played in each of the first eight Bills games this season before missing week 10, but has had more of an impact on special teams than on offense. Kumerow has been on the field for 55 offensive snaps (10%) this season and 135 special teams snaps (65%).

Star Lotulelei had been as durable as anybody in the NFL prior to last season, as he started in all 16 games in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic though and missed week one this year due to a calf injury.

Lotulelei played in every game from week two through nine before landing on the COVID-19/reserve list prior to the week 10 win over the New York Jets.

Follow @vbarbosa1127 and @MissBicks on Twitter for all the latest Buffalo Bills breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Bills Sign Former Cowboys, Jaguars Pass Rusher to Practice Squad