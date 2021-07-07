Two Bills Quarterbacks Got Rings Over the Fourth of July Weekend

A pair of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks earned a ring this weekend.

Backup signal-callers Jake Fromm and Mitch Trubisky both tied the knot to their longtime girlfriends over the long Fourth of July weekend, taking to social media to share some images of their big days. The festivities give the pair a few weeks off before heading to training camp and starting their quest for another ring — this one of the Super Bowl variety.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Fromm, Trubisky Enjoy Their Big Days

As USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, the backups to Josh Allen happened to pick the same weekend to get hitched. The 26-year-old Trubisky tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Hillary Gallagher on Saturday, sharing some pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

“Love you forever Mrs. Trubisky 💙 @hill_trubisky,” the former Chicago Bears starter wrote. “Incredible weekend with family and friends. So grateful to everyone who came to celebrate with Hillary and I!”

The ceremony caught some national attention, with the New York Post’s Page Six reporting on their nuptials and pointing out that Gallagher, a private Pilates instructor, was wearing an engagement ring worth an estimated six figures.

Fromm didn’t attract quite as much attention when he and longtime girlfriend Caroline Ostman walked the aisle over the weekend. As the couple’s wedding entry on TheKnot.com noted, the two met in the spring of 2017 when Jake came to the University of Georgia campus early to join the football team and Ostman was a member of the school’s volleyball team. Their roommates at the time were dating and later got married as well, with Fromm and Ostman serving in their wedding party.

The entry also shared some details of Fromm’s proposal, noting that he took her to dinner at her favorite restaurant and then back to a scenic property where the couple would go to watch deer.