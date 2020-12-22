Bills Billboard Pops Up Near Gillette Stadium Ahead of Monday Night Shutdown [LOOK]

The Buffalo Bills will be taking on the New England Patriots on Monday for the second time this season, but for the first time in a long time, the game will be meaningless for the Patriots.

They were knocked out of the playoffs this past weekend after their loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bills fans are also going to get a little extra satisfaction ahead of the Patriots game as well as a Bills billboard was placed just four minutes away from Gillette Stadium. Bills fans were voted “The Best Fans in Football” earlier this season when they won the Fox Sports “Ultimate Fan Bracket Challenge”.

The winner of the bracket had the ability to place a billboard anywhere in the world and Bills Mafia chose Foxborough, Mass. ahead of their matchup with the Patriots this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills Continue to Get Better

At this point in the season, the Bills are still improving and haven’t even reached their peak yet.

On Saturday, the Bills captured their first AFC East division championship since 1995 and unseated the Patriots in the process after their loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are also having their best season in a long time.

They are 11-3, they are top six in the NFL in total offense with 386.7 total yards per game and they have the second-best passing offense in the league with 278.5 yards, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Their defense is also coming around as they’ve held their last four opponents to 24 points or less and have won seven of their past eight games.

The biggest change for the Bills has been their improvements on the defensive side, and in the running game. In the past four games, the Bills only allowed one team to rush for more than 100 yards and they limited the Steelers to a season-low 47 rushing yards in Week 14. The Broncos were the only team to rush for over 100 yards since Buffalo’s bye week in Week 11, but the Bills also held them to 115 passing yards and they extended their turnover streak to nine games.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White stripped Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Jerry Hughes picked up the fumble and returned it 21 yards for the touchdown. It was the second time Buffalo’s defense had scored a touchdown in as many games.

Buffalo’s running game has been just as crucial though. They’ve rushed for over 100 yards in three of their past four games and rushed for their second-highest total of 182 yards on Saturday. Their season-high came in Week 8 against the Patriots with 190 yards.

A Changing of the Guard

When the Bills and Patriots met in Week 8, all the talking leading into the game was about the changing of the guard from New England to Buffalo and that’s become even more true in recent weeks have the Bills have become one of the top teams in the AFC.

The Bills have taken the AFC East and have the opportunity to go undefeated in the division this season if they win out. Monday is the first step towards doing that, again in the primetime spotlight.

