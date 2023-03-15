6x All-Pro LB Could Be Leaning Toward Bills in Free Agency: Insider

The Buffalo Bills lost Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds prior to the official start of free agency, but could be ready to bring on an even more accomplished replacement.

Edmunds bolted from Buffalo, joining the Chicago Bears on a four-year, $72-million contract that includes $50 million in guaranteed money. The Bills lost one of their key defensive leaders, the play-caller on the field and a steadying force in the locker room.

The Athletic’s Scott Shanahan believes the Bills could fill the void with six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a free agent who is down to just two teams and may be leaning toward Buffalo.

“Sources tell The Athletic that LB Bobby Wagner is deciding between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills,” Shanahan tweeted. “The Raiders have the higher $$ offer, however, Wagner recognizes a fit next to Bills LB Matt Milano on a Super Bowl contender.”

Bobby Wagner Seen as Top Free-Agency Prize

The 32-year-old Wagner had a productive season with the Rams in 2022, making 140 tackles with six sacks and two interceptions. He made a reputation as one of the league’s best linebackers through his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, when he made the All-Pro team six times and the Pro Bowl eight times.

Wagner hit the open market in February when he and the Rams mutually agreed to part ways. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Wagner’s release gave the Rams some much-needed cap space and allowed the veteran linebacker to find a new team with a better chance to win his second career Super Bowl title.

Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN. Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class. pic.twitter.com/1A3KvudOhj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

If the Bills want to land Wagner, they may have more competition than just the Raiders. ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that other teams are in the mix as well, though Wagner is not rushing the process.

“The #Cowboys have contacted LB Bobby Wagner about their interest in signing him for the second time in as many years. Seahawks interested too,” Werder tweeted. “Source tells me Wagner decision not imminent as both seek to determine his current value.

Bills Have Hole to Fill at Linebacker

The Bills will be in the market for a linebacker after the departure of Edmunds, who made 565 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles through his 74 games with the Bills. As the Chicago Bears’ website noted, Edmunds recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons in the NFL.

Tremaine Edmunds was one of the best zone coverage LBs in the NFL last year Film Breakdown: https://t.co/M7cNzKJpE8 pic.twitter.com/t9pKIGH9Kj — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 11, 2023

Former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was a member of the Chicago Bears defense on the 1985 Super Bowl team, shared some praise for Edmunds as he left for the Bears.