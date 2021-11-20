Bills Made ‘Boneheaded Decision’ Not to Bench Struggling Tackle: B/R

The Buffalo Bills seem to have found a gem in third-round pick Spencer Brown, but his ascension into the starting lineup and the benching of disappointing former second-rounder Cody Ford has one insider asking — What took so long?

Brown has turned in some strong performances since moving into the starting lineup and has been credited with helping spark the sputtering rushing game. But while the Bills have been praised for finding Brown, they are also taking some criticism for hanging onto Ford too long.

Bills ‘Boneheaded Decision’ at Offensive Line

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski ran through the most “boneheaded decision” made by all 32 franchises this year. While there may have been some more egregious decisions — like the Panthers trading for Sam Darnold or the Bears drafting Justin Fields with no plan in place for him to succeed — Sobleski still criticized the Bills for moving too slowly in replacing Ford with Brown.

“The logic seemed sound: Cody Ford should be counted among the Buffalo Bills’ starting five after being a part of the lineup for the last two seasons,” Sobleski wrote. “Third-round pick Spencer Brown would sit and learn after not playing football during the COVID 19-adjusted campaign.