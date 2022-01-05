Bills Bring Back Fan-Favorite Running Back One Week After Release

After a brief hiatus, running back Antonio Williams is back with the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced on Tuesday that Williams was heading back to the practice squad one week after he had been released, and wide receiver Austin Proehl was released. Williams had become a fan-favorite after a breakout performance in last year’s season finale, and his return gives more depth at what could be a key position for the playoffs.

Many Happy Returns for Williams

Williams initially joined the Bills last season as an undrafted free agent, spending the majority of the season bouncing on and off of the practice squad before finally getting his number called for the season finale against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills already had the AFC East locked up and were resting many of their starters, and Williams made the most of his big opportunity. He ended the game with 12 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, helping to put the finishing touches on the 56-26 win.

TOUCHDOWN ANTONIO WILLIAMS #ProHeels never give up on your dream. pic.twitter.com/aSsgbFPJfC — Jarrod (@jhardy575) January 3, 2021

Williams has not made it to the active roster yet this season, but many fans have advocated for the team to give him a chance, especially as the normal running back duo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss struggled at times. Williams will offer the Bills some depth for the season finale and playoffs, especially since the team — and the rest of the league — has seen a number of players going onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent weeks.

Bills Find Running Game

After struggling this season to establish an effective ground attack, the Bills flipped the script against the Atlanta Falcons on January 2. With quarterback Josh Allen struggling, throwing three interceptions in a short span between the end of the first half and beginning of the third quarter, the team turned to Singletary and Allen and ran the Falcons into the ground. The team ended with a total of 233 rushing yards, the highest total in more than two years, and four rushing touchdowns.

The win clinched the team’s third consecutive playoff berth, and afterward Allen gave credit to his teammates for rallying around to make up for his difficult day.

“Not every game you win is going to be pretty, and that was the case today,” said Allen, who had 15 carries for 81 yards and two rushing touchdowns. “I’m just fortunate to have teammates that step up in big situations like this.”

Singeltary ended up with a career-best 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Like Allen, he gave credit to teammates for working together.

“We definitely got in a groove when we needed to and we made it count,” Singletary said. “I wasn’t out there by myself. I had the linemen, tight ends, receivers making blocks. So it wasn’t just me.”

It doesn’t appear likely that Singletary or Moss will be taking a backseat to Williams for the season finale this year. The Bills still need a win against the New York Jets to win the AFC East, ensuring at least one home game. The team is still able to finish as high as No. 2 in the AFC.

