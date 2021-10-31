Bills Call on Former Texans TE for Help After Dawson Knox Injury

The Buffalo Bills are calling in reinforcement to help make up for the absence of their tight end in the midst of a breakout season.

The team had announced earlier in the week that Dawson Knox would not be available for the October 31 game against the Miami Dolphins, and the day before the game the Bills brought up some help from the practice squad. The Bills are expected to be without Knox for at least a few weeks, giving their new addition a potentially big opportunity.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Former Texans TE Gets the Call

The Bills announced on Saturday that tight end Kahale Warring was being elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Dolphins. With Knox out with an injury and an excess of players at defensive line leading the team to leave a few inactive every week, Warring dressed for the game.

Warring was a former third-round pick of the Houston Texans, playing seven games last season and catching three passes for 35 yards. He is expected to provide depth behind Tommy Sweeney, who is moving into Knox’s place as the starting tight end. It was expected that Sweeney would see the bulk of tight end targets, and he said this week that he welcomed the opportunity.

We’ve elevated TE Kahale Warring from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against Miami. #MIAvsBUF Details: https://t.co/2NAn1WuI1O pic.twitter.com/sNJGNsbGM5 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 30, 2021

“I’m ready. I’ve been in this offense for three years, up and down obviously with various things, but I’m excited, I’m ready.” Sweeney said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “Just an opportunity and just gotta keep it as normal as possible and go out and perform.”

Sweeney missed last season after suffering a heart condition brought on by a COVID-19 infection, but was able to return this season and caught his first career touchdown in the team’s 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Knox Enjoying Breakout Year

While Sweeney and Warring will work to fill in for Knox, it could be difficult to replace the production the third-year Knox has brought. After struggling with drops in his first two years with the Bills, Knox has 21 catches for 286 yards and five touchdowns this year, becoming one of quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite targets. He also threw a two-point conversion pass to Allen in the loss to the Titans — which took place after the injury that left him with a broken hand.

Allen said after the game that he knew Knox was hurt and tried to get coaches to change the play, but they went ahead with it and Knox shot-putted the ball to Allen for the score.

.@Dawson_Knox fractured his hand during the game but stayed in to throw a two-point conversion. 🤯@FritoLay | #BUFvsTEN pic.twitter.com/evEyfLp8Bj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 20, 2021

“Huge shoutout to Dawson,” Allen said, via ESPN. “I was trying to call the play off — I was shaking my hands at [offensive coordinator Brian Daboll] like, ‘Don’t call it, we can’t do it.’ And [Knox] looked at me and said, ‘I got it. I’ll get it to ya.’ So, to put your body on the line like that and grit through it, that was a big-time play and that’s awesome when a teammate is willing to do that, and that’s why we love him.”

Knox is expected to miss at least one more game before returning.

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction