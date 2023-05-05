Bills Snag Ex-Colts DE Who Had Big Moment Against Them Last Year

The Buffalo Bills spent most of their draft capital building up the offense, and now they’re going to work on bolstering the defense.

The team announced on May 5 that they claimed defensive end Kameron Cline off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. Though the former South Dakota standout spent most of his time with the Colts on the practice squad, he did show flashes of strong play — including one big moment in a preseason game against the Bills last year.

Kameron Cline Could Bring Versatility to Defensive Line

As the Buffalo News noted, Cline proved to be a versatile member of the Colts defense, even though he only appeared in five games and make a total of three tackles.

“Cline, 25, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds and can play both end or tackle,” the report noted. “He was listed as a tackle during his first two seasons in Indianapolis and at end this past season.”

One of Cline’s more memorable moments came against the Bills in the first preseason game last year, when he sacked Bills backup Case Keenum, forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Colts.

But Cline was unable to crack the active roster, and lost his spot with the team earlier this month. As Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star noted, Cline was one of four Colts players released this week to make room for the incoming draft class.

Bills Making Additions to Defensive Line

The Bills put a strong focus on the offense at the recently completed NFL Draft, using their top pick on tight end Dalton Kincaid. The team made six picks in total, using just two on the defensive side, taking linebacker Dorian Williams in the third round and cornerback Alex Austin with a seventh rounder.

After the draft, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team accomplished most of their objectives, but he still wanted to make another addition to the defensive line.

“I was hoping on offense that we would add a weapon. I really was,” Beane said via video conference. “I was hoping somewhere to add to the O-line, whether it was interior or on the perimeter. But beyond that, I wanted to add a D-tackle.”

The Bills made a big addition to the defensive line in the days after the draft, signing former Seattle Seahawks tackle Poona Ford. As the team website noted, Ford is coming off a strong five seasons in Seattle.