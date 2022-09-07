Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley Speaks Out About His NFL Future

Cole Beasley won’t be coming back to the Buffalo Bills this season, and has apparently crossed another contender off his list as well.

With the NFL season set to kick off on Thursday as the Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams, Beasley will be starting the new year without a team despite a stated desire to keep playing. Beasley spoke out about his future this week, saying that one AFC contender is not on his radar.

Beasley Rules Out Bills Rival

Beasley has been open about his desire to play again this year, saying in August that he believes he still has a lot to offer.

“I’m not retiring,” he tweeted in August in response to a fan asking if he intended to play.

Beasley went on to say that he can still contribute.

“I still feel like I have a lot left in the tank man,” he tweeted.

Though he dealt with injuries and a COVID-19 absence last season, Beasley still managed 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown last season and was the team’s most consistent target out of the slot.

Beasley continued to discuss his NFL future with fans on Twitter, responding to a fan this week asking if there was a chance he could join the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Probably not…” Beasley replied.

There could be more opportunities for Beasley as the season goes on and teams start to deal with injuries. Back in July, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Beasley had generated some interest but was staying patient and waiting for the right offer.

From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest. Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer. pic.twitter.com/aCLuu6n1nJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022

Beasley Reflected on Time WIth Bills, Cuts Ties With Buffalo

Beasley had an up-and-down relationship with fans in Buffalo over the course of his last season, at one point claiming that fans booed him at home for not getting vaccinated. He also ran into trouble with the league, with ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reporting in December that Beasley incurred multiple fines for failing to adhere to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The fines added up to close to $100,000, Mortensen reported.

Beasley opened up more last month, showing some love for Bills fans and adding a bit of insight about his decision to leave.

“I appreciate the fans who supported me,” Beasley tweeted on August 7. “The most fun I’ve ever had playing football in Buffalo. My family and I will never forget the memories. Love all of my teammates there. I won’t regret leaving though. Things changed within the organization. It was time for me to move on.”

Beasley had asked the Bills for a trade this offseason, but ended up being released in March when the team could not find a partner. The Bills moved on, with the speedy Isaiah McKenzie taking over as the starting slot receiver. McKenzie had a breakout game when Beasley was out with a COVID-19 infection, making 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in a key Week 16 win against the New England Patriots.

The 33-year-old Beasley is now cutting his remaining ties with the region, with Realtor.com reporting that he listed his Orchard Park home for $1.5 million.