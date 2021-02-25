Bills Connected to All-Pro RB in Wild Trade Scenario

Trade speculation is one thing that drives the news during an NFL offseason and in a recent NFL Network areticle, the Buffalo Bills were connected to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Earlier this week, NFL.com writer Adam Rank put together a list of five NFL stars who should be traded this offseason. McCaffrey was included in the list, which also featured Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

McCaffrey was at the top of the list and Rank even mentioned that the former Standford Cardinal was one of his “untradeable” players last year. After only playing in three games this past year due to injuries, his trade value would also probably be the lowest of his career and he’s still only 25. But, Rank believes the Panthers should move on from the star running back due to the state of the franchise.

“The Panthers aren’t close to the Super Bowl and if they draft a quarterback to essentially turn the page on Teddy Bridgewater (seems quite feasible), the Panthers take a further step back from the Super Bowl, especially in the short-term,” Rank wrote in his article. “Why not restock the roster.”

Rank first connects McCaffrey to the Seattle Seahawks in a possible trade for Russell Wilson, but then he reconsiders after mentioning how the Seahawks traded their next two first-round picks to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams. So why not Buffalo?

“That’d not only give the Bills a much-needed rushing attack but another stellar pass catcher for Josh Allen,” Rank wrote. “In fact, let’s do that instead. Probably gonna need to happen after June 1, to alleviate some dead-cap pain.”

During his end-of-the-season press conference, Bills general manager Brandon Beane noted that due to the salary cap situation there probably wouldn’t be any big moves made this offseason via trade so there may not be much behind this other than speculation.

Buffalo’s Running Game Is an Area of Focus This Offseason

Even though there may not be much behind a possible trade between the Carolina Panthers and the Bills for the All-Pro running back, Buffalo’s running game is definitely an area that they are looking to improve this offseason. But that also doesn’t mean they’ll be looking for a new running back.

Beane has touched on in the past that it takes offensive linemen, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs in order to have a successful running back. Linemen need to open holes, tight ends and wide receivers need to hold blocks and running backs need to hit their holes. So, it happens on several different levels and the Bills are looking to improve each level.

Zack Moss and Devin Singletary Have Been Solid for Buffalo

As young running backs, both Zack Moss and Devin Singletary have been solid for the Bills, even in a pass-heavy offense. They combined for 1,168 yards and six touchdowns this season even though quarterback Josh Allen attempted over twice as many pass attempts as their rushing attempts.

Their performance against the New England Patriots in Week 8 might’ve been their best though as they both rushed for over 80 yards and Moss found the endzone twice. With a run-heavy game plan, they rushed for a season-high 190 yards that matchup and the Bills are hoping to replicate that performance at times in 2021.

