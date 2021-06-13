Bills Resurface as Contender to Land Pro-Bowl Tight End: Insider

The Buffalo Bills are strongly in the mix to land one of the biggest offensive targets still available this NFL offseason, an insider shared.

Though the Bills had one of the most potent passing attacks last season, the team failed to get much production out of the tight end position. While many believe that Dawson Knox could still grow into a productive player, the Bills have been consistently named as a top contender for a Pro Bowl tight end who appears to be on the trade block. As insider Josina Anderson wrote, the Bills could still pull the trigger on the deal.

Room to Improve Tight Ends

As the NFL insider shared on Twitter, the Bills remain concerned about the lack of production from the tight end position. Last season, Knox combined with fellow tight ends Tyler Kroft and Lee to catch 40 passes for 442 yards and eight touchdowns. As Anderson added, the Bills have remained interested in Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who has reportedly asked for a trade and likely on his way out of Philadelphia.

“As of conversations today, my understanding is that apprehensions with production & consistency at the Bills tight end spot are still a topic of conversation in Buffalo,” Anderson tweeted. “Something to keep an eye on, especially with folks still staking out Zach Ertz’s situation in Philly.”

The Bills have recently built some flexibility to target a player like Ertz. Though the team was tight against the salary cap after re-signing a number of key players headed to free agency, they bought some space by converting $11.7 million of Stefon Diggs’ 2021 base salary into a signing bonus. As Syracuse.com noted, the move gave the Bills an additional $7.8 million in cap space and close to $11 million in total.

As the USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, Ertz has been among the league’s most productive tight ends when healthy, averaging 92.7 receptions, 967.7 receiving yards, and 7.3 touchdown receptions between 2017 and 2019. He struggled to stay healthy in 2020, however, with injuries limiting him to just 11 games.

Bills Could Have Competition

Landing Ertz may not be easy, as interest in the Pro Bowl tight end is reportedly high. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report listed the Tennessee Titans as another interested team. The Titans have already added wide receiver Julio Jones and appear committed to making major offensive upgrades to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs. Moton added that the Carolina Panthers could be in the running to land Ertz as well.

“The Panthers have already shown an interest in bringing in competition for Ian Thomas,” he wrote. “They signed Dan Arnold and selected Tommy Tremble in the third round of this year’s draft. Ertz is more accomplished than any tight end on Carolina’s roster. He could become a reliable safety blanket for quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s settling into a new system.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in early June that at least three teams have shown interest in Ertz, noting that the Eagles were likely to deal him via trade rather than release him outright.

