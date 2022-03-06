Bills Could Lose Longest-Tenured Player to Emerging AFC Rival: Report

The Buffalo Bills could be losing their last remaining connection to the drought era.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes is headed to free agency later this month, and a new report predicts that the 34-year-old will be leaving the Bills to join an emerging AFC rival. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has already made it clear that the team will be faced with some tough decisions this offseason and won’t be able to keep everyone they would like to, which could mean allowing Hughes to leave in free agency.

Outlet Predicts New Home for Hughes

Hughes has been a fixture of the Bills’ defense since coming in a 2013 trade with the Indianapolis Colts. He has been the most consistent part of the team’s pass rush over the last decade, racking up 53 total sacks to reach fourth on the all-time franchise sack list.

But Hughes may have played his last down with the Bills, the analysis outlet Pro Football Focus predicts. The outlet projects that the Bills will move on to their younger pass rushers, and fast-rising AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals will sign him.

“The Bengals have a pretty solid pass rush with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, but they lack depth behind them,” the outlet noted. “Hughes has recorded 50-plus pressures in nine straight years and can be a force if used correctly in Cincinnati.”

As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, the Bills may be unable to match the projected one-year, $6.5 million deal that the Bengals could offer.

“If the Bengals were to go that high, it seems unlikely that the Bills would match it,” he wrote.

Hughes Hopes to Return

Hughes has made it clear that he would like to remain in Buffalo, saying he believes the team can win a Super Bowl next season and wants to be part of it.

“I want some hardware,” Hughes said via video conference back in January. “We were close to getting that last year. So now we know what it takes to get back to that stage. And if this is my last opportunity being a Buffalo Bill, I want to go out on top.”

Few would have earned it more than Hughes. He endured through the final stages of the drought era, watching the Bills finally end it in the first year of Sean McDermott’s tenure as coach and then grow into a Super Bowl contender behind Josh Allen.

If Hughes does return, the Bills will likely be looking for him to take a hometown discount. As The Athletic’s Tim Graham and Joe Buscaglia noted, Beane spoke about Hughes and fellow veteran defensive lineman Mario Addison, making it clear that the team won’t break the bank for them.

“Beane said Hughes and Addison intend to keep playing and the door is open at One Bills Drive for either or both,” the report noted. “But Beane stressed they must be at team-friendly prices. Hughes, who will turn 34 before the season, just finished a two-year, $21.5 million contract. He recorded two sacks last season.”

