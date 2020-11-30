REPORT: Bills Could Play 49ers in Arizona

The Buffalo Bills are set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football next Monday, but it is still unclear where that matchup will take place.

According to new covid-19 restrictions released by Santa Clara County, where the 49ers play, all contact sports are banned. They also mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away. So, with two home games in December, the 49ers are without a ‘home field.’

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers are exploring options to play in Arizona at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium.

Could the #49ers finish their season in Arizona? The #AZCardinals have offered their home field, and sources say it’s now the most likely location. My story: https://t.co/z5fP1E95mQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

The Cardinals are set to host the Niners during Week 16 and are also set to play at the New York Giants on December 13, the same day the Niners are scheduled to host The Washington Football Team.

So, the situation would work out well for both teams. Rapoport reported that the Niners would stay in somewhat of a bubble in Arizona or to travel back and forth.

Rapoport also reported that the Niners are hoping to play in an NFL stadium and might also explore playing at a stadium in Texas.

Buffalo Bills Are Playing In Primetime

For their next four games, the Bills will have the opportunity to prove their talents on the national stage as they are set to play two games on Monday Night Football, one on Sunday Night Football, and their matchup with the Denver Broncos will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

After playing the 49ers on Monday, the Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers the following Sunday at Bills Stadium on Sunday Night Football. They will then travel to Denver for their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Broncos, before traveling to New England for their final Monday Night Football game of the season.

They finish off their season with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Buffalo.

Buffalo’s final five games of the season will be crucial to their possible AFC playoff standing. They currently hold a one-game lead over the Dolphins in the AFC East and will look to extend that over the next few weeks as they look to capture their first division title since 1995.

After starting off 8-3 last season, the Bills went .500 during their last six games to finish off 10-6, although they did sit most of their starters in their regular season finale against the New York Jets, which they lost 13-6.

They did earn signature wins over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day and the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Buffalo Faces a Tough Schedule

Nothing new for the Bills right?

According to Tankathon, the Bills have the fifth-hardest strength of schedule remaining behind the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Altogether, Buffalo’s opponents hold an overall record of 31-23 and Tankathon has their strength of schedule at .574.

The Bills will face an undefeated team in the Steelers, a team that is nipping at their heels for a division title in the Dolphins, two teams who are on the borderline of a winning record, and another that just played without a normal quarterback due to coronavirus protocols.

It’s a tough road ahead for the Bills, but after their defensive and running success on Sunday, they seem to be rounding out into a complete team. With a few wins, the Bills could secure their second straight playoff appearance for the first time since 1998 and 1999.

