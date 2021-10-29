Bills Could Trade Their Longest-Tenured Player at Deadline: Insider

Jerry Hughes has been through it all with the Buffalo Bills, enduring the final years of the 17-year playoff drought, watching it come to an end in thrilling fashion, and finally seeing his team become Super Bowl contenders. But this season, one insider speculates, could be the end of the line for him.

Hughes has been named as a potential trade candidate at the approaching deadline, as the Bills have amassed a surplus of talent at defensive line — so deep that second-round pick Boogie Basham has been inactive for the majority of games this season. Many insiders believe that leaves Hughes vulnerable to trade.

Hughes on the Block

ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that other teams have taken notice of the depth of talent the Bills have at defensive line, with some potentially looking at Hughes.

“Buffalo has some pass-rushers people have their eyes on — guys such as Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison,” Graziano reported. “The Bills could theoretically spare one, but a team would have to make it worth their while. Their defensive line depth is important as they look ahead to a likely postseason run.”

There had already been some speculation that Hughes may not make the team’s final roster. The 33-year-old pass rusher is in the final year of his contract and has the second-largest salary cap number on the team with $9.45 million. Releasing him before the season would have given the team $6.35 million in cap space, noted Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News.

Jerry Hughes was feeling good today at #BillsMafia practice pic.twitter.com/taAIK6J2V2 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 27, 2021

But the Bills have also highly valued Hughes and the production he brings to the field — and others share the same opinion. The football analysis outlet Pro Football Focus ranked him as the league’s 15th-best edge rusher heading into the season, noting that he was expected to take on an important role on a defensive line filled with young players and in need of some veteran leadership.

“Over the past three seasons, Hughes’ 19.8% pass-rush win rate ranks fifth among qualifiers at the position,” the outlet noted. “Expect Buffalo to continue to lean on him in 2021 while grooming recent draft picks such as A.J. Epenesa, Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. to take on larger roles down the line.”

Buying or Selling

While other insiders have echoed Graziano’s speculation that the Bills could deal a defensive lineman, others believe the team could be more interested in buying than selling. Ryan Talbot of NYUpstate.com speculated that Buffalo could be on the hunt for another skill player to add on offense, giving Josh Allen another potential weapon. He singled out Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, though that was before the ankle injury Sanders suffered that has left an uncertain future and a murky trade value.

Multiple teams are interested in #Giants tight end Evan Engram, according to @JFowlerESPN Teams around the league are very intrigued with his skill-set. pic.twitter.com/sK65WbyhoW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2021

The Bills could also be on the hunt for another pass-catcher. FanSided reporter Matt Lombardo singled out the Bills as one of the few teams that could show interest in New York Giants tight end Evan Engram. It’s not clear how likely that move could be, especially after the Bills decided to stay put and not bring in any new tight ends after Dawson Knox suffered a broken hand that is expected to keep him out for several weeks.

