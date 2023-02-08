Damar Hamlin’s ‘Spirit’ Praised

In the days after his collapse on the field, Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation raised more than $9 million as people from around the world showed their support. The NFLPA donated an additional $100,000 that came along with Hamlin’s service award, and NFLPA Executive Director Demaurice Smith shared some praise for the 24-year-old safety.

“He is not only an individual who has overcome a tremendous amount, he’s not only a person who reminds us just how dangerous this game is, but also the spirit, the love, the joy, the fraternity of people who play this game,” Smith said.

In a rare public appearance since collapsing in his team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and spending nine days in the hospital, Hamlin said he wanted to do good with the resources his charity received in donations from around the world.

“One of my favorite quotes: It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach in making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.”

Hamlin’s CPR Initiative Featured at Super Bowl

Hamlin has already started work in giving back, teaming up with the NFL and American Heart Association in an initiative that promotes free CPR education. In a video posted to his Instagram page, Hamlin introduced the initiative and challenged Tom Brady and LeBron James to take part.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field. And CPR could easily save your life or someone you love,” Hamlin said.