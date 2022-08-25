Bills in Danger of Losing Preseason Breakout Star: Insider

When it comes to building a 53-man roster, the Buffalo Bills could soon be the victims of their own success.

Through training camp and two preseason games, the Bills have showcased the depth of their talent at many positions including a surprise breakout star at running back. Undrafted rookie Raheem Blackshear has 11 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns along with six catches for 81 yards through the first two preseason games, earning some buzz that he could earn a roster spot.

But Buffalo News insider Jay Skurski also warns that the depth of talent on the roster could make it a difficult case for Blackshear to make the final 53-man roster, which would ultimately put the Bills at risk of losing him if they try to get him through to the practice squad.

Bills Could Have Difficulty Stashing Blackshear

As Skurski noted in a recent mailbag, the Bills seem to have a difficult task with some of the young players who have stood out during the preseason. In order to find a roster spot for some of these players, the Bills would have to part with an established veteran, he wrote. That seems unlikely for Blackshear, which could create difficulty as it would mean hoping he would clear waivers to get him onto the practice squad.

“Let’s take the case of Raheem Blackshear, for example. He’s shown in the preseason he probably belongs on an NFL roster, but he’s simply caught up in a numbers game in Buffalo,” Skurski wrote. “Who is Blackshear going to beat out with the Bills? Zack Moss? That seems like a stretch. I’m in favor of keeping veteran depth and trying to stash younger players on the practice squad. If the Bills lose one or two of them to another team, well, that’s the cost of having solid depth.”

Blackshear will have one more chance to prove himself, as the Bills head coach Sean McDermott said “most” of the starters won’t play in the final preseason game on Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

“I want to give us the chance to thoroughly evaluate through three preseason games some of the other guys on the roster,” McDermott said via video conference.

Surprises at Running Back

Blackshear’s path to a roster spot has likely grown more narrow due to the play of the third-year Moss. He came in on shaky ground after rushing for just 345 yards on a 3.6-yard-per-carry average last season, leading many insiders to question whether he would earn a roster spot. But Moss, fully healthy after playing last season with the lingering effects of a broken ankle suffered during the 2020 playoffs, has looked impressive in the preseason.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted a bigger role for Moss in the upcoming season and split carries with Devin Singeltary.

“Singletary will have to contend with Zack Moss and rookie James Cook for playing time in 2022,” he wrote. “Moss was written off by many this offseason, but it’s notable that the Bills continue to believe in him, evidenced by using him on reps with Allen. Moss was the first runner to take a snap against the Colts and also the first to leave the game. In those snaps, he showed explosiveness and cutting ability that was missing last season because of a lingering ankle injury suffered in the 2020 postseason. It helped prove that what the Bills have seen in practice hasn’t been a fluke and that the injury hampered him quite a bit in 2021.”

