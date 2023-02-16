Bills Predicted to Move on From Devin Singletary, Draft 1st-Round RB

The Buffalo Bills could have a new-look backfield next season, with one ESPN insider predicting the team will move on from Devin Singletary and use their top draft pick to land a replacement.

In his latest mock draft, Todd McShay logged a somewhat surprising pick for the Bills at No. 27 overall, giving them Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. McShay explained that the pick could help the Bills jumpstart the sometimes stagnant run game and give a strong replacement for the expected departure of Singletary in free agency.

Bills Reach for Crimson Tide Running Back

McShay explained that though the Bills could have some needs on the defensive side of the ball with the potential loss of free agents Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer, they might not be able to resist the chance to take Gibbs.

McShay noted that Gibbs was a dual threat at Alabama last season, rushing 151 times for 926 yards and adding 44 catches for 444 yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs said that he’s received “feedback” that suggests he could be selected between picks 20 and 25 in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Alabama RB said his last clocking in the 40-yard dash was a 4.32 😳 pic.twitter.com/nIE4RKErAb — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 2, 2023

“Gibbs’ vision and shiftiness are outstanding, as he can string together multiple cuts to find daylight,” McShay wrote. “The Bills could team him up with James Cook and Nyheim Hines to form a solid backfield and complement what quarterback Josh Allen does when he tucks and runs.”

It could be a reach for the Bills to take Gibbs with their first-round pick, especially given the team’s needs at offensive line and safety, among others. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. did not put Gibbs on the board as a first-round pick.

But other insiders suggest that Gibbs could already be off the board by the time the Bills pick late in the first round. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler rated Gibbs as the No. 21 prospect in this year’s draft, suggesting the Alabama speedster could be in high demand.

“With his ability to press, sort and burst, Jahmyr Gibbs is an offensive line’s best friend as a runner,” Brugler wrote. “He has sudden footwork and an advanced feel for blocking design. Gibbs might not have ideal size or run power, but his pass-catching skills will make him an exciting NFL weapon.”

Devin Singletary’s Uncertain Future in Buffalo

After leading the team with 819 rushing yards last season, Singletary faces an uncertain future as he heads toward free agency. Following Buffalo’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Singletary was asked if he thought about his contract situation and admitted he wasn’t sure if he would be back next season.

“Definitely,” Singletary said told reporters in a postgame interview. “I don’t know if that was my last game here or not, but we’ll see how it plays out… I’d love to be back here… I love Buffalo, but it’s a business.”

Next up is a comprehensive review of the running back position. Includes: -How to handle Devin Singletary's impending FA

-The pros & cons of James Cook's first season

-Full analysis of each player, along with my offseason recommendations All @TheAthletic https://t.co/a9aXCBlpLr — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) February 15, 2023

The Bills will face some tough decisions in free agency, especially given their tight salary cap situation. Head coach Sean McDermott said after the season ended that the team would need to assess its priorities and spend accordingly.

“It’s whoever we value… the positions that we value, because you can’t pay everyone and you can’t go get all elite players at every position,” McDermott told reporters in a season-ending press conference. “It’s unrealistic in the modern, salary-cap era. We have to place proper value on the positions that we feel will help us win the Super Bowl and then find those players at those positions.”