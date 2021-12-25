Bills’ Stefon Diggs Gives Shocking Christmas Gift to Fast Food Workers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is in the giving spirit this Christmas season.

Diggs handed out an unexpected gift to some lucky Buffalo-area fast-food employees, and a post thanking him grabbed some viral attention. The Bills receiver has embraced a spirit of generosity this holiday season, taking other opportunities to give back to the Buffalo community.

Diggs Gives Back

The Bills wide receiver decided to give back after grabbing some fast food this week. An exuberant McDonald’s employee posted a video saying that Diggs came through the drive-thru and gave two crisp $100 bills to every employee there.

“Okay, but you know you’re a real lucky motherf****r when Stefon Diggs comes through the f***ing drive-thru and hands you $200 each,” a worker exclaimed on Instagram.

Merry Christmas to these Bills fans from Stefon Diggs. He pulled up to the drive through of the West Seneca McDonalds and tipped every employee working $200 each pic.twitter.com/0hkxJOtDg7 — Nate Mendelson (@NateMendelson) December 24, 2021

The employees snapped some pictures showing off their cash, and the post drew some praise for Diggs’ generosity. Earlier this holiday season, Diggs sponsored a turkey giveaway, reviving a tradition that he started in Minnesota while with the Vikings.

“It’s my first time, and first opportunity to get to do it in Buffalo,” Diggs said. “Because of COVID and everything that happened last year, I didn’t get that full experience with Bills Mafia in the community. So, I felt like it was important to do it this year by any means necessary. … I’m blessed that I’m in a great situation. I just want to keep pushing this thing forward and keep a good thing going.”

#Bills OT Spencer Brown is a terrific teammate. He knew Stefon Diggs was thirsty after his touchdown, and he was quick to provide ice-cold refreshment #BillsMafia #NFL pic.twitter.com/8oulYKqQ9U — Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) December 19, 2021

Diggs has helped out fans on a more personal level as well. After scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Diggs snagged a beer from a fan and teammate Spencer Brown tossed it around in celebration.

“I was like Diggs, I owe you a drink for that one. That was awesome, Brown said after the game, via Syracuse.com. “Then we just moseyed our way over, and honestly I didn’t even see what happened. I just remember, I don’t know what it was. I was smelling like beer after that one. I can’t really explain what happened there. That’s just a lot of emotion and stuff happening. I can’t really comment on that honestly.”

Diggs tweeted after the game that he wanted to pay the fan back, and they eventually tracked down Bills fan Richard Donohue and delivered a supply of Bud Light.

Diggs Shares Love With Teammates

Just before sharing some cash with the McDonald’s employees, Diggs was sharing some love for teammates who missed out on a trip to the Pro Bowl. Diggs joined lineman Dion Dawkins as the only two members of the Bills to be named starters, even though many thought that quarterback Josh Allen and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were deserving as well.

Stefon Diggs took to heart to defend his teammates who he felt were snubbed from the pro bowl.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/EB9dHOlWb0 — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 23, 2021

Diggs told reporters that he believed his teammates should have joined him in making the Pro Bowl roster.

“People say it is popularity, I watch DB’s in the league, Po, Micah, even Tre'(Davious White), you know everyone knows they are some of the best DB’s in the league, bar none. It just happens, in the standings, they don’t get enough love, but I am giving them all the love,” Diggs said, via Buffalo’s WGRZ.

