Bills WR Diggs Speaks out After His Ferrari Got Stuck in Buffalo Snow

A Buffalo snowstorm did to Stefon Diggs’ car what opposing defenses have failed to do to him the past two years — ground it to a halt.

The Bills wide receiver’s car had a minor mishap on the road on Thursday as the Buffalo area was pounded with more than a foot and a half of snow in some areas. Pictures shared on Twitter showed his Ferrari stuck in the snow outside of a Tim Horton’s in the city’s west side, though Diggs later explained that he wasn’t part of the incident.

Diggs Addresses Viral Photos

As a lake-effect storm moved across the Buffalo area on Thursday, a picture of Diggs’s expensive sports car trapped in the snow started to gain some viral attention. The image showed two people standing behind the car while another looked into the passenger-side window, though Diggs later explained that he wasn’t there at all when it happened.

WESTERN NEW YORK ACTION: Stefon Diggs stuck in the snow on Clinton and Bailey in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/xYmeczgGcP — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) January 6, 2022

Diggs took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn’t driving the sports car, and wasn’t even in the area at the time as the Bills were in practice.

Lol I wasn’t even driving it… Jesus — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 6, 2022

I wasn’t stuck I was at practice lol but appreciate the concern… ♥️ — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 6, 2022

Even though he previously played for the Vikings in chilly Minnesota, Diggs said he had a lot to learn about snow when he moved to Buffalo. Ahead of last year’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Diggs admitted that he had never played in snow during his career and joked that he needed to buy some boots to get used to running routes in the snow.

The elements aside, Diggs said at the time that he was happy to have ended up in Buffalo.

“People don’t always fit their surroundings or fit their community. I feel like I fit as far as my passion for football and their passion for football and everyone being on the same accord,” Diggs said, via Syracuse.com. “I would say I hope I found my second home, and I will say they welcomed me with open arms and big hugs.”

Diggs shed his reputation as something of a diva when he came to the Bills, and said at the time that everything about the situation was a good fit.

“I feel like it’s been perfect here as far as like with the people I’m around. My coaching staff not only trusting me but trusting that I’m a guy that they can lean on at times,” Diggs said. “Not only just football but as far as leading guys and holding people accountable. Knowing that I’m gonna do my best to be on my job and I’m trying to hold people accountable coming from a place of trust and love. I want the best for everybody.”

More Car Trouble for Diggs

This is not the first time that Diggs has gotten some viral attention for an incident with one of his expensive cars out of his control. In April of last year, TMZ Sports reported that a Mercedes-Benz G-Class registered to Diggs was found abandoned near train tracks close to a Miami airport. The vehicle was towed, and a representative for Diggs later told TMZ that the wide receiver had nothing to do with the incident.

“[Stefon] was not driving the car,” the representative told TMZ. “He allowed a friend to use the car while he was gone. Unfortunately, the friend had got a flat tire with the car.”

Stefon Diggs' Mercedes Found Abandoned Near Miami Train Tracks, NFL Star Denies Wrongdoing https://t.co/k1JTMp39hp — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2021

The representative went added that the car was with a friend of Diggs, who called a tow truck when the car got a flat tire but left before the truck arrived.

