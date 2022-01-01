Bills WR Diggs Says Mom Confronted Him on NSFW Outburst at Pats Fans

After his profanity-laden outburst at New England Patriots fans, Stefon Diggs said he got a talking-to from his mother.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was caught on video sharing some choice words with a group of front-row Patriots fans after he scored a touchdown in Sunday’s 33-21 win. Diggs spoke out about the incident this week, saying his mother was very interested to know what he had to say to the fans.

Diggs Explains Incident

Diggs caught some viral attention for his heated outburst after catching a 12-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen just before halftime. After snagging the pass, Diggs singled out a group of fans sitting in the front row and delivered a message that appeared to be peppered with profanity. While there was some disagreement about what exact words he choice, most believe he told the Patriots fans to “shut the f**k up.”

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Diggs spoke about the incident, saying his mother was very interested to know exactly what he told those fans. According to Diggs, it wasn’t as bad as it sounded.

“I actually had a quick talk with my mom after the game, she actually asked to see what I said, if I was embarrassing her on TV,” Diggs said. “I said, ‘Mom, I was doing my best Oprah Winfrey impression… You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!’ ”

What did you tell those MASSHOLES in the front row?? "I was doin my best Oprah Winfrey impression.. YOU GET A CAR.. YOU GET A CAR & YOU GET A CAR" 😂😂 ~@stefondiggs#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gjy9TzZdNX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2021

The interpretation seemed to jive with the team’s official explanation of the incident. The Bills shared a video on social media that edited out the NSFW words from Diggs and added in something more charitable.

Diggs Sees Season Turnaround

Diggs had a big performance against the Patriots, making 7 catches for 85 yards and the touchdown, but it was an earlier moment that the All-Pro wide receiver believes the season turned around. Diggs said this week that the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped to put them back on the right track. Though the Bills ultimately lost to Tom Brady and the Bucs, Diggs said the team’s furious comeback in which they erased a 21-point deficit to force overtime helped fuel confidence that helped in wins over the Carolina Panthers and Patriots.

“I feel like that Tampa Bay game got us back to where we needed to go as far as like… having confidence, playing free, playing like we know we can play,” Diggs said via video conference. “When things don’t go right, let’s make it right.”

“I feel like that’s the kind of team we had last year. This year, we kind of had ebbs and flows and a roller coaster. You don’t want to ride that roller coaster and we rode it a little,” Diggs added.

Players with 4,000 pass yards and 600 rush yards in a season. Cam Newton (2011)

Josh Allen (2021)#Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ulMmESvav8 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 31, 2021

With the win over the Patriots, the Bills surged back into the lead in the AFC East and now have control of their own destiny. If the Bills can win both of their remaining games — at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and home again against the New York Jets in the season finale — they will win the division for the second straight year.

