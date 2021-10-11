Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shares Special Moment with Chiefs Fans

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is making some friends in enemy territory.

Ahead of the team’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, what could likely be the biggest game of the regular season for both teams, Diggs spent some time getting to know the rival fans.

Diggs Plays Catch

Ahead of the Sunday Night Football game, Diggs found a pair of young fans to help him warm up. In a video shared by the Bills on Twitter, Diggs tossed the ball to two youngsters wearing Chiefs jerseys in the front row.

Diggs has been known to involve fans in his pregame preparations in the past. Before the team’s Wild Card round game against the Indianapolis Colts — the first time that Diggs played in front of his home fans after the Bills had empty stadiums during the regular season — Diggs had some long throws to fans in the stands as he made his way around the stadium.





Diggs was likely trying to stay loose before Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup. The 3-1 Bills were looking to put some distance with the 2-2 Chiefs, which could be important for playoff seeding.

Diggs Confident About Rematch with Chiefs

The Chiefs game gives the Bills a chance to get revenge for their most disappointing loss last season, the 38-24 win in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs were one of the only teams to ground the Bills high-flying offense, hounding quarterback Josh Allen and holding Diggs to six catches for 77 yards.

The circumstances are very different heading into the Oct. 10 game, as Diggs said this week that he had “maximum” confidence in the Bills offense going into the Chiefs game. The Bills scored 40 points or more in the last two games heading into Sunday and outscored teams 118-21 over the course of their three-game winning streak. The team has a league-best plus-90 point differential, and get to face a Chiefs team that has one of the worst defenses in the league statistically.

Diggs said this week that he’s motivated from the disappointment of the loss in last season’s AFC Championship game. In one of the most iconic images from the game, Diggs remained on the field, hands on his helmet, watching the Chiefs celebrate their win over the Bills and trip to the Super Bowl.

.@stefondiggs stayed on the field to watch the Chiefs celebrate their AFC title last season. Tonight’s gonna be fun. (via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/K9R2bFufff — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 10, 2021

“Of course, we hated the way that it ended last year,” Diggs said. “Anyone with any competitive nature would have hated the way it ended. But it’s the biggest game because it’s the next game.”

“You put a lot of effort, a lot of time into your craft, a lot of my time goes into things that I love and I love this game. Being in the moment and embracing that when things don’t go you kind of still have to deal with them. I didn’t want to run from defeat. I’ve lost before and I still look at it in the same way–I’m going to keep my chin up and my head high.”

