Bills Tackle Will Make First Career Pro Bowl in 2021, NFL.com Predicts

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins is headed for a breakout next season, NFL.com predicts.

The outlet predicted Pro Bowlers for every AFC team in 2021, and Josh Allen’s protector was pegged as a first-time representative for the Bills. The outlet now joins others in predicting a big season for the 27-year-old, with others agreeing that he could be recognized as one the league’s best.

Big Praise for Dawkins

As the NFL.com report noted, there had been some lingering concerns that Dawkins had failed to top the performance of his rookie season, but predicted that the fifth year would be the best yet for the 6-foot-5, 320-pound left tackle. He was one of the team’s most reliable run blockers and pass protectors in 2020, the report noted.

The outlet praised Dawkins for his athleticism, noting that the team had already made a hefty investment in his future.