Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral

Nobody puts Josh Allen in a corner.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback drew some viral attention for a touchdown celebration in his team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on October 30, a move that appeared straight out of the movie “Dirty Dancing.” Allen took a flying leap after throwing a touchdown to Stefon Diggs, and teammate Jordan Phillips caught Allen and gave him a lift that would have made Patrick Swayze proud.

The time of my life. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zvS2b7o3xa — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 31, 2022

The celebration drew some viral attention, the latest instance of Allen’s goofy post-touchdown celebrations going big on social media.

Fans Loved Allen’s Celebration

The “Dirty Dancing” celebration from Allen and Phillips was an immediate hit on social media. The NBC Sunday Night Football Twitter page shared an image of Allen’s celebration alongside a picture of the original “Dirty Dancing” scene, with Swayze lifting actress Jennifer Grey in the climactic conclusion of the 1987 movie.

Many Bills fans also took to social media to rave about the celebration, with some favorable comparisons to the original.

“I don’t mean to disrespect the late great Patrick Swayze, but Jordan Phillips lifting Josh Allen after TDs is the dirty dancing I like,” one fan tweeted.

Josh Allen getting the Dirty Dancing lift after throwing a touchdown is delightful — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) October 31, 2022

“Did that guy just Dirty Dancing Josh Allen?!?” wrote another.

Allen actually had one of his shakier games of the season, throwing for two late interceptions against the Packers including one in the red zone. Allen finished went 13-for-25 with 218 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 49 rushing yards on six carries.

Though the performance was more than enough to lead the Bills to a victory over the Packers, Allen was hard on himself after the game.

“I have a concern with making stupid decisions and not closing out the game that way,” Allen told reporters after the game. “Things that we can do, things that I can do differently that changes the feeling and the outcome of that game. I have a crappy taste in my mouth right now.”

The win moved the Bills to 6-1, helping them stay atop the AFC East and maintain the best record in the conference.

Allen is the King of Celebrations

Sunday’s game was not the first time that Allen has gone viral for his touchdown celebration — and not the first time he and Phillips have recreated “Dirty Dancing.” As some fans pointed out, Allen has developed a habit of leaping into the outstretched arms of linemen after scores, with Phillips being one of his favorite partners.

As Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com noted, the two had a similar celebration after the Bills scored a touchdown in the October 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Video of that celebration was captured by Bills fan Kristen Kimmick and shared on Twitter, where it also caught some viral attention and drew comparisons to the “Dirty Dancing” scene.

Allen has broken out other dance-themed celebrations in the past. After throwing a touchdown in a September 2021 game against the then-Washington Football Team, Allen and tight end Dawson Knox recreated an awkward prom photo to celebrate.

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox: Just guys being dudes.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/tyuyIbWwUK — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 26, 2021

That picture caught some Twitter attention of its own and punctuated the team’s 43-21 victory