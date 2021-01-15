Bills Elevate Two Rookies From Practice Squad for Playoff Matchup

Since he blew up in their regular-season finale win over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills fans have been asking for more of undrafted rookie running back Antonio Williams.

It looks like the fans are going to get their wish on Saturday as the Bills announced on Friday that both Williams and rookie defensive back Dane Jackson were being elevated from the practice squad for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Elevated RB Antonio Williams and CB Dane Jackson from the practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 15, 2021

In his first game action of the season, Williams carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns, he also caught one pass for 22 yards and impress the Bills coaching staff enough to work his way onto the active roster.

Although his elevation from the practice squad doesn’t mean he’ll definitely be active for the game, the Bills running back room could probably use all the help that they can get as they head into a matchup with a blitz heavy defense.

McDermott did reveal earlier this week that TJ Yeldon, who has been a healthy scratch for most games this year, would take on Moss’ role as the No. 2 back in Buffalo’s offense. But, don’t be surprised if Williams gets some carries as well because McDermott made note of how impressed they were with his performance against the Dolphins.

“We do have a lot of confidence in Antonio (Williams) and we were really impressed by what we saw in that game against Miami,” McDermott said during a video conference call this week.

The Bills had signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman as well, but with the call up of Williams, it seems as though he wasn’t able to understand enough of the playbook in his first week with the team to earn the elevation.

Dane Jackson is Worthy of The Call Up

If there’s one player on the practice squad that deserves the call-up, it’s rookie defensive back Dane Jackson.

During his first season in the NFL, Jackson has been in and out of a secondary that has a lot of talent and depth. Between Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Josh Norman, and Taron Johnson, there hasn’t been much room for Jackson in the secondary but when he’s received the opportunity he’s taken advantage.

In five games, he’s started two and has tallied one interception, five pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and 15 tackles, including one for a loss. But, Jackson has played above his talent level and he could play an important role in Buffalo’s secondary as they look to advance to their first AFC Championship since 1994.

The Bills Have Success Against Top Defenses

When the Ravens arrive at Bills Stadium on Saturday, they’ll be the sixth Top 10 defense the Bills have faced this season and Allen has torched all of them during his NFL MVP campaign.

In those five games, Allen completed 70.9% of his passes, threw for 281 yards per game, and scored 16 touchdowns (13 passing and three rushing) in a dominating fashion. Although it may snow on Saturday, the Ravens could be in store for another top-tier Allen performance.

