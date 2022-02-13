Bills Fans Fuming Over Reporter’s Controversial Request of Josh Allen

Time may heal all wounds, but there hasn’t been enough time for some Buffalo Bills fans to heal from the heartbreaking end to the season.

Many of those still-stinging Bills fans sounded off this week when a reporter forced quarterback Josh Allen to re-live the disastrous conclusion of the divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen was in the spotlight this week as he attended the 11th NFL Honors Ceremony, where he earned plenty of spotlight but also had to face down a very awkward question about the team’s 13-second collapse.

Allen’s Awkward Tribute

As part of his pre-awards media blitz, Allen sat down with USA Today Sports host Mackenzie Salmon, who asked him to observe a 13-second moment of silence to commemorate the time on the clock when Allen scored the go-ahead touchdown against the Chiefs. The lead didn’t last — as Bills fans knew too well — as the Chiefs raced down the field and into range for the game-tying field goal, then won the game on the first possession of overtime before Allen had a chance to touch the ball.

Allen obliged with Salmon’s request, though looked a bit uncomfortable in doing so. Bills fans were a bit more vocal about it, with many of them leaving angry comments to the video that Salmon shared on Twitter.

We made Josh Allen take another 13 second moment of silence for the loss…. I don't think he hates me though. :) haha #BillsMafia #nfl #radiorow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6cijKrQQEU — Mackenzie Salmon (@mackenziesalmon) February 10, 2022

“Uncool move. I sincerely hope this is the last interview Allen, and the entire Bills organization grants you,” one fan tweeted.

Some felt bad for Allen personally, noting that he seemed uncomfortable in fulfilling the request from Salmon.

“D**n. Why did you choose to do that? Josh is such a great person. Honestly I would have got up and left,” another tweeted.

Others wondered if Allen may have been in on the joke from the beginning.

“If this was pre-planned, solid interview. If not, not a good look. You don’t troll a professional after a heart breaker. Never seen anything like that before,” one person tweeted.

Allen Wants to Make it Up to Bills Mafia

The heartbreaking loss has stuck with Allen, and made him think about how great it would be to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the fans in Buffalo. Allen spoke about that in an appearance on The Jim Rome Show on CBS Radio, saying that winning a Super Bowl would be a great accomplishment for the team, but might mean even more to the city of Buffalo.

“To be the best at something, obviously, it takes a whole lot of preparation, a lot of skill, a lot of guys coming together to accomplish one single goal,” he said. “But given Bills Mafia’s history and the history of the Buffalo Bills, the things that that city has had to endure, the 17-year drought, we know about the stuff before that, I won’t even mention it. But to give them that Super Bowl, I have vivid dreams of the parade and what it would be like. So, it’s something I want to happen so badly that I won’t stop until we do it. So, we’re working on it.”

