Bills Fans Wowed By Viral Pictures of Stefon Diggs at Met Gala

Stefon Diggs made a big impression on Buffalo Bills fans after his spotlight-stealing appearance at the Met Gala on May 1.
The All-Pro wide receiver was one of a number of professional athletes who made an appearance at the annual fundraising event that has earned the nickname “fashion’s biggest night out.” Diggs earned some good marks for his red-carpet attire, with photos of his appearance garnering some viral attention.
Bills Fans Praise Stefon Diggs
Pictures of Diggs’ appearance at the Met Gala were shared by Bills fans and fashion watchers, with many giving the receiver some praise for his look.
“Stefon Diggs is at the #MetGala and looking fantastic!” one person tweeted, sharing images of Diggs on the red carpet.
The Met Gala is known for following a different theme each year, and this year’s event was dedicated to iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Diggs paid tribute with a tweed suit that hit the theme, USA Today noted.
“Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs went along with the tweed theme. He wore a gray suit with black lapels. He had a ruby and pearl chain and patent leather shoes for some extra pizzaz,” the report noted.
Many fans thought that Diggs’ look was on point.
“Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t drop the ball on this year’s theme! #MetGala” one person tweeted.
Diggs did well with fashion pundits as well, as his look earned him a spot on Esquire’s list of “Best Dressed Men.”
“So our best dressed men of the evening aren’t playing it safe; in true Lagerfeld-esque fashion, these guys are taking things to extreme levels of classiness, elegance, and, most importantly, Karlness,” the report noted. “They’re on-theme and above-average. They look fantastic in something other than a regular old tux. There are no winners of the Met Gala, but if there were, these men are ours.”
There were other athletes on the list, including NBA legend Dwyane Wade, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook.
Stefon Diggs Has Become Buffalo’s Fashion Icon
Diggs had already gained a reputation for his game-day fashions, showing up to Bills games in outfits that earned some viral attention in the past. The receiver told Men’s Health in a March interview that he puts a lot of thought into these fits.
“I go in with the mindset of trying to get some of my ideas down around Wednesday or Thursday, and then on Friday have my final decision,” Diggs said. “But sometimes I like to do a real last minute decision. I think some of the best outfits are the last minute ones where you just put together some of your favorite items and just rock out with it.”
Diggs added that he’s always been interested in fashion, learning when he was young how to be creative on a smaller budget.
“I’ve been into style since I was young, but when you’re young, you don’t have the money to buy the most stylish things,” he said. “Money doesn’t buy style. I wanted to look nice with what I had. And you had to make it work. I like to go to a thrift store and buy a $19 black jean jacket that you don’t even know where it’s from. I get enjoyment out of that.”