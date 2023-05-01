Bills Fans Wowed By Viral Pictures of Stefon Diggs at Met Gala

Stefon Diggs made a big impression on Buffalo Bills fans after his spotlight-stealing appearance at the Met Gala on May 1.

The All-Pro wide receiver was one of a number of professional athletes who made an appearance at the annual fundraising event that has earned the nickname “fashion’s biggest night out.” Diggs earned some good marks for his red-carpet attire, with photos of his appearance garnering some viral attention.

Bills Fans Praise Stefon Diggs

Pictures of Diggs’ appearance at the Met Gala were shared by Bills fans and fashion watchers, with many giving the receiver some praise for his look.

“Stefon Diggs is at the #MetGala and looking fantastic!” one person tweeted, sharing images of Diggs on the red carpet.

The Met Gala is known for following a different theme each year, and this year’s event was dedicated to iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Diggs paid tribute with a tweed suit that hit the theme, USA Today noted.

“Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs went along with the tweed theme. He wore a gray suit with black lapels. He had a ruby and pearl chain and patent leather shoes for some extra pizzaz,” the report noted.

Many fans thought that Diggs’ look was on point.

“Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t drop the ball on this year’s theme! #MetGala” one person tweeted.

Diggs did well with fashion pundits as well, as his look earned him a spot on Esquire’s list of “Best Dressed Men.”