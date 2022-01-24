Bills Fans Furious at Postgame Taunting From Controversial Chiefs LB

Already stung by a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, some fans of the Buffalo Bills grew heated at the postgame taunting from a controversial member of the Chiefs defense.

The Bills saw their Super Bowl hopes dashed away in just 13 seconds, with the Chiefs making a furious comeback to tie the game with a field goal as the fourth quarter ended, then ending the game in overtime before Josh Allen and the Bills defense had a chance to take the field. After the game, one Chiefs linebacker decided to rub it in a bit — and some Bills fans were not happy about it.

Salt in the Wounds

After Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay reportedly decided to send the Bills into their offseason with some postgame taunting. Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweeted that as players from both teams were exchanging postgame handshakes, Gay spent two minutes rubbing it in.

“Willie Gay has been waving goodbye to the Bills for the past 2 minutes straight,” he tweeted. “Players dapping each other up and exchanging hand shakes after that game. Gay just waving at all of them as they walk by.”

The move drew some pushback from fans, especially after the controversial week from Gay. He had been arrested by police in Overland Park, Kansas, on Wednesday on a charge of misdemeanor criminal property damage, ESPN reported. Chiefs coach Andy Reid ultimately decided that Gay would play against the Bills despite the arrest, though some fans disagreed, especially after his postgame actions.

“He should not have been allowed to play. He had a domestic violence incident. The rule are the rules,” one fan tweeted.

Others called out the Chiefs specifically, who have come under fire for wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s past arrest for domestic violence.

“Pretty on brand for the Chiefs,” tweeted another fan.

Chiefs Supported Gay

After Gay missed practice on Thursday while he was going through court proceedings for the charges, Reid announced that he had evaluated the situation and decided that Gay would be in the lineup against the Bills.

“I decided he’d play, I’m not going to get into the conversations,” Reid said, via SI.com. “I decided that after just hearing some of the information there.”

Other members of the Chiefs spoke out in support of Gay. Fellow linebacker Anthony Hitchens said that the team was there to support him.

“I’m always here for him,” Hitchens said. “No one is perfect, not even myself. It’s a part of growing. He’s a good dude, a good heart. He means good.”

Here are Reid's comments on Willie Gay Jr. Reid started off the presser, without being asked, saying Gay will play on Sunday and he was out practicing today. He went on to say that the decision to allow Gay to play was made by himself. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Ng4jd5BgVu — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) January 21, 2022

In the end, it may not have been members of the Chiefs defense that sent the Bills home for the postseason. Allen led the Bills to two touchdowns within the final two minutes, and it was Mahomes and the Chiefs offense that rose to the occasion, answering each score and ultimately leading a 75-yard drive for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Bills ended the game with 422 yards of total offense.

