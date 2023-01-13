Bills Give Contract to 24-Year-Old Ex-Bears WR

While the Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on January 15, they’re also starting to make plans for next season.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reported that the Bills signed wide receiver Isaiah Coulter to a futures contract, locking down a 24-year-old who spent time on their practice squad earlier in the season. The move could give a glimpse of a wide receiving corps that could look very different next season.

Isaiah Coulter Returns to Bills After Release by Arizona Cardinals

Coulter first came to the Bills in November, signing to the practice squad after he was released by the Chicago Bears to make room for trade-deadline acquisition Chase Claypool. The Bills had lost wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins earlier that week, placing him on waivers with the intention to bring him back to the practice squad but losing him to a claim from the New York Giants.

Coulter was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2020 and appeared in one game during his rookie season. He joined the Bears the following season and appeared in three games, but had just one target and made no catches.

It appeared as if Coulter could take on a bigger role in 2022, telling ChicagoBears.com in August that he had been spending a lot of time working with Bears quarterback Justin Fields with the team’s other wide receivers.