Bills Give Contract to 24-Year-Old Ex-Bears WR

While the Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on January 15, they’re also starting to make plans for next season.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC reported that the Bills signed wide receiver Isaiah Coulter to a futures contract, locking down a 24-year-old who spent time on their practice squad earlier in the season. The move could give a glimpse of a wide receiving corps that could look very different next season.
Isaiah Coulter Returns to Bills After Release by Arizona Cardinals
Coulter first came to the Bills in November, signing to the practice squad after he was released by the Chicago Bears to make room for trade-deadline acquisition Chase Claypool. The Bills had lost wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins earlier that week, placing him on waivers with the intention to bring him back to the practice squad but losing him to a claim from the New York Giants.
Coulter was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2020 and appeared in one game during his rookie season. He joined the Bears the following season and appeared in three games, but had just one target and made no catches.
It appeared as if Coulter could take on a bigger role in 2022, telling ChicagoBears.com in August that he had been spending a lot of time working with Bears quarterback Justin Fields with the team’s other wide receivers.
“Me and Justin, we’ve been throwing the ball a lot during the offseason, me, Justin, Mooney, the receivers, the tight ends and things like that,” Coulter said. “So, it’s kind of cool just seeing it all click and him making great throws today and just all throughout camp, so it’s been great. He’s a great guy. He doesn’t really yell at you for anything. He’s a good quarterback. He talks to you through things. So, you want to play for a guy like that.”
But Coulter was unable to carve out a role with the Bears, making no catches in his one appearance this season.
Coulter spent only a few weeks with the Bills, who cut him loose in December when 2021 draft pick Marquez Stevenson came off injured reserve and was added to the practice squad. Coulter went on to sign with the Arizona Cardinals on January 5, but was released just three days later.
The contract Coulter signed with the Bills this week precludes him from being added to the 53-man roster during this season, but ensures that he will be part of the team as they head into the offseason.
Changes Coming for Bills’ Receiving Corps
While he has yet to make a significant impact in the NFL, Coulter could have the chance to compete for a spot on Buffalo’s active roster next season. Veteran wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder will be unrestricted free agents, and it is not clear if mid-season acquisitions John Brown or Cole Beasley will remain with the team following the season.
There will likely be other young wide receivers vying for more targets. Rookie Khalil Shakir is highly regarded by the front office and coaching staff, but failed to make much of an impact in his rookie season. He made 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown.