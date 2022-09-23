Breakout Bills WR Makes Strong Statement on His Injury Status

Gabe Davis is as optimistic as possible about playing for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The wide receiver missed Monday’s 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans after suffering an ankle injury in practice, but said he hopes to be back on the field for Sunday’s game. The Bills have suffered a series of injuries, marring a 2-0 start and putting the team at risk ahead of a key divisional matchup.

Davis Hopes to Return to Bills This Week

Though he wasn’t able to take the field against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Davis said he felt good about playing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“100 percent,” Davis told reporters on Thursday, via the USA Today’s Bills Wire. “It’s been feeling good, real good.”

The report noted that Davis was seen walking without a limp earlier in the week, and was able to run at full speed during Thursday’s practice.

The first touchdown of the 2022 NFL Season! 📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/2GpvRlvcLX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2022

Though Davis was in the beginning of what looked to be a breakout season after finishing last year’s playoff on a torrid stretch that included a four-touchdown game, the team didn’t miss him much on Monday. Quarterback Josh Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns — all in less than three full quarters. The Bills pulled most of their starters just before the fourth quarter as they had jumped out to a 41-7 lead.

Davis is expected to take over the No. 2 receiver spot alongside Stefon Diggs, and spoke before the season about the chemistry that he and Allen have been building together.

“You can see it in the way he plays once he gets in a rhythm and understands what’s going on. He’s a man who can’t be stopped and again like I said, I got all the trust in the world when I have 17 on the same side as me on the field,” Davis told Rich Eisen in an August interview.

Bills Bit By Injury Bug

Even if Davis is able to suit up on Sunday, the Bills could be without a number of other key players. Both All-Pro safeties, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, landed on the injury report this week. Cornerback Dane Jackson also missed practice after suffering a neck injury in Monday’s win that required him to leave the field in an ambulance. He was released from the hospital early on Tuesday, but his status for the game remains uncertain.

A number of other players were listed on the injury report, including tight end Dawson Knox and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

It’s not just injuries hurting Buffalo’s depth. Backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was also suspended for Sunday’s game for a confrontation that took place following Monday’s win.

“Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Hart, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

The league upheld Hart’s suspension after an appeal this week, leaving the Bills without an important depth player.