Bills GM Explains the Reason Behind Team’s Unusual Draft Strategy

Getty Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane stand on the field before a game against the New York Jets.

The Buffalo Bills struggled with the pass rush in 2020, often failing to get pressure on quarterbacks and allowing some big performances through the air in critical losses. General manager Brandon Beane decided to address that need early in the NFL Draft — twice.

After the draft, Beane explained his rationale for using the team’s top two picks on pass rushers, including their first-round pick who is seen as a project in need of development before becoming an impact player.

Bills Look To Improve Pass Rush

With their first-round pick, the Bills selected Miami Hurricanes defensive end Gregory Rousseau, a 6-foot-6 pass rusher who had a breakout season in 2019 that included 15.5 sacks. After the redshirt freshman season, Rousseau chose to opt out in 2020 and had a shaky combine, which had his draft projection sink from a top 10 overall pick to the No. 30 overall spot where he was taken by Buffalo. He is viewed more as a long-term prospect than an immediate impact player.

Beane and the Bills stuck to the same strategy for the second-round pick on Friday, taking Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, the sequence raised some eyebrows, especially as Buffalo had a number of needs aside from the pass rush that could have been addressed with one of the picks.

As Beane explained in a video conference with reporters, the team had not initially planned to take back-to-back defensive ends, but couldn’t pass up the chance to snag Basham when he was still available at No. 61.

“Prior to the draft, we just try to set us up to take the best player available on our board and that’s what we’ve done. Obviously we took Rousseau last night not anticipating taking another pass rusher, but Carlos was the best player on our board,” Beane said. “And again, you can never have enough pass rushers. We thought the value was too good to pass up.”

Bills Go Heavy on Defense

Beyond the top two picks, the Bills took other steps to bolster the defense that was gashed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. They selected Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose with the No. 213 overall pick, with Beane saying his 4.41 speed and excellent tackling ability standing out.

“One of the key traits in Leslie (Frazier) and Sean (McDermott)’s defense that we count on in corners that some don’t, is we need our corners to come up and tackle,” said Beane, via BuffaloBills.com. “It’s just the way this is built. So, that’s a big part of it that gets overlooked and we got a guy late in Wildgoose who’s versatile. He can play outside and play inside.”

The Bills also selected safety Damar Hamlin of Pittsburgh with another six-round pick, and added more depth with undrafted free agent cornerback Nick McCloud from Notre Dame and safety Tariq Thompson from San Diego State.

The team’s front office made it clear that after signing some key free agents, the draft would be a chance to fill some of the holes that prevented them from making the Super Bowl last season.

“Second step is filling in some missing pieces,” said director of player personnel Dan Morgan in an interview earlier this month, via Buffalo Rumblings. “Without divulging too much information on where we might go in the draft, but you find out… what hurt us last year, in the big games what were we missing, why did we lose that game.”

