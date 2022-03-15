Bills Hire Son of Legendary Rival Coach as Sean McDermott’s Assistant

The Buffalo Bills have already added one son of a hated former rival, and now they’re bringing on another.

The team announced on Tuesday that they hired Mike Shula as a senior offensive assistant to head coach Sean McDermott. Shula is the son of legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, and worked with McDermott on the Carolina Panthers. The Bills already employ defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., whose father was one of the most hated members of the Dolphins during the heated rival with the Bills in the 1990s.

Shula Joins Bills Staff

The Bills announced Shula’s hire on Tuesday, the latest effort to beef up a coaching staff that saw some major departures this offseason. Shula spent last year with the Denver Broncos as quarterbacks coach, and previously coached for the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Bears, Jaguars, Panthers and Giants. Shula also spent time in the college ranks, serving as head coach for the University of Alabama from 2003 to 2006.

As The Associated Press noted, he and McDermott have quite a history together.

“Shula crossed paths with McDermott when the two were coordinators together in Carolina from 2013 to 2016,” the report noted. “Shula was Carolina’s quarterbacks coach from 2011-2012 and offensive coordinator from 2013-2017. He helped mentor Cam Newton during his most productive years in Carolina when Newton won the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award in 2011 and NFL MVP award in 2015.”

The Bills have made several additions to the staff since losing offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was hired as head coach of the New York Giants. They promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to serve as offensive coordinator and brought in Joe Brady to fill in for Dorsey’s old position on the staff.

The team also announced on Tuesday that the promoted defensive line coach Eric Washington, giving him the title of senior defensive assistant.