Bills Hire Son of Legendary Rival Coach as Sean McDermott’s Assistant

The Buffalo Bills have already added one son of a hated former rival, and now they’re bringing on another.
The team announced on Tuesday that they hired Mike Shula as a senior offensive assistant to head coach Sean McDermott. Shula is the son of legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, and worked with McDermott on the Carolina Panthers. The Bills already employ defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., whose father was one of the most hated members of the Dolphins during the heated rival with the Bills in the 1990s.
Shula Joins Bills Staff
The Bills announced Shula’s hire on Tuesday, the latest effort to beef up a coaching staff that saw some major departures this offseason. Shula spent last year with the Denver Broncos as quarterbacks coach, and previously coached for the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Bears, Jaguars, Panthers and Giants. Shula also spent time in the college ranks, serving as head coach for the University of Alabama from 2003 to 2006.
As The Associated Press noted, he and McDermott have quite a history together.
“Shula crossed paths with McDermott when the two were coordinators together in Carolina from 2013 to 2016,” the report noted. “Shula was Carolina’s quarterbacks coach from 2011-2012 and offensive coordinator from 2013-2017. He helped mentor Cam Newton during his most productive years in Carolina when Newton won the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award in 2011 and NFL MVP award in 2015.”
The Bills have made several additions to the staff since losing offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was hired as head coach of the New York Giants. They promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to serve as offensive coordinator and brought in Joe Brady to fill in for Dorsey’s old position on the staff.
The team also announced on Tuesday that the promoted defensive line coach Eric Washington, giving him the title of senior defensive assistant.
Bills Bolster Offense, Defense
While they were making moves to round out the coaching staff, the Bills have also made some additions to both the offense and defense in free agency. The team added depth to the defensive line by reaching terms with defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle, replacing the outgoing Harrison Phillips who agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings.
On Tuesday, the Bills reportedly came to terms with running back J.D. McKissic. As NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk noted, McKissic will be getting a two-year, $7 million deal with another possible $1 million in incentives. He was a versatile threat for the Washington Commanders, recording 609 yards from scrimmage last season, rushing for 212 yards and adding another 397 receiving yards on 43 receptions, the second-most on the team.
The Bills have brought back some key players as well, re-signing offensive lineman Mitch Morse and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The veteran wide receiver said he was excited to come back to the team.
“For me, I would say I love being here,” McKenzie said. “For me and my life, it’s always been about loyalty. I’ve had the same trainer since ninth grade, I’ve had the same friends since five years old. For me, it’s about loyalty. And the Buffalo Bills have been loyal to me, and I want to stay loyal to them.
The Bills will not be able to officially sign their new players until free agency officially begins on Wednesday.
