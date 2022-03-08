Bills Getting Interest from ‘Big-Name Free Agent,’ Insider Says

Almost 10 years ago to the day, the Buffalo Bills scored one of the biggest free-agent signings in their history, shocking the rest of the league by landing pass-rusher Mario Williams after an extended visit to Buffalo.

A decade later, the situation has changed dramatically and the Bills are now the frontrunner for some of the league’s top free agents. Though the Bills have made it clear that they won’t be making any splashy moves, SI.com’s Albert Breer reported this week that a veteran has reached out to the Bills with interest in coming to Buffalo.

Bills Become Top Destination

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column, Breer wrote that the Bills could have the insider track for at least one coveted free agent.

“The Bills—of Buffalo—are becoming a bit of a destination for veteran free agents,” he wrote. “I’m told at least one big-name veteran reached out to the Bills (it’s usually the other way around) to show his interest in them and set up a meeting for his agent at the combine last week. So if the finances work out, it wouldn’t surprise me to see someone like that signed by the Bills.”

Breer didn’t identify the player by name, but anyone with a high price tag could be out of reach for the Bills this year. As The Buffalo News noted, Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed on Tuesday that the team is currently $6.6 million over the 2022 salary cap, which is set at $213.844 million.

“I need a loan,” Beane joked during an appearance on WGR 550. “We’re in the red right now. … I wish I had more room, but this is where we’re at.