Fan-Favorite Ex-Bills Receiver Gets Honest About Abrupt Exit from Team

Isaiah McKenzie is sad about his abrupt exit from the Buffalo Bills, but said he’s ready to move on to the next opportunity.
The veteran wide receiver was released on March 17, a move that saved the Bills close to $2 million in cap space and cleared the way for newly acquired receiver Deonte Harty to take over the hybrid kick returner/jet-sweep specialist/receiver role that McKenzie had occupied for the last five seasons in Buffalo.
After McKenzie signed with the Indianapolis Colts on March 22, he opened up about his departure from the Bills and his outlook for what comes next.
Isaiah McKenzie Recalls ‘Sad Moment’ Bills Released Him
Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference, McKenzie said he was sad to leave the Bills after spending the last five seasons there. The Bills picked him up off waivers during the 2018 season, and McKenzie re-signed twice, becoming one of the team’s longest-tenured players.
That made leaving the team hard, McKenzie said.
“It was sad. It was a sad moment,” McKenzie said of his March 17 release. “I had a sad moment, because I had a great time there, great organization, great fan base and everything about that place was amazing. It came to an end, and I understand all good things don’t last long.”
But McKenzie also struck an optimistic tone, saying he understood that his time in Buffalo was coming to an end and he was moving on to the next opportunity.
“You try to make the best of it while the good gets going, and I feel like, for me, my time was up and that was totally fine with me. Now, I get to start with a new organization, start making new friends, making new family and bring my game to a good organization that’s ready to take it to the next level.”
McKenzie had initially won out the starting slot receiver role in Buffalo last offseason, taking over for Cole Beasley, but failed to match Beasley’s level of production. Though he finished with career highs of 42 receptions and 423 yards, McKenzie struggled with inconsistent play and the Bills ultimately brought Beasley out of retirement late in the season as a more reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen.
Isaiah McKenzie Joins Another Ex-Bills Player in Indianapolis
McKenzie told reporters that before making a decision to sign with the Colts, he checked in with former Bills teammate Zack Moss. The running back was shipped to Indianapolis at the trade deadline in a deal that brought Nyheim Hines to Buffalo.
McKenzie said he was ultimately swayed by the opportunity to play a bigger role with the Colts and to work under wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne. McKenzie, who was a popular member of the Bills known for bringing levity to the locker room, said he believes he can have the same impact with the Colts.
“I feel like I’ve got the energy, the vibe, the charisma, the personality to fit in anywhere and adapt to my environment,” McKenzie said. “But also, not just adapt, but change the environment and change the way guys think and guys feel in a positive way.”