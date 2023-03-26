Fan-Favorite Ex-Bills Receiver Gets Honest About Abrupt Exit from Team

Isaiah McKenzie is sad about his abrupt exit from the Buffalo Bills, but said he’s ready to move on to the next opportunity.

The veteran wide receiver was released on March 17, a move that saved the Bills close to $2 million in cap space and cleared the way for newly acquired receiver Deonte Harty to take over the hybrid kick returner/jet-sweep specialist/receiver role that McKenzie had occupied for the last five seasons in Buffalo.

After McKenzie signed with the Indianapolis Colts on March 22, he opened up about his departure from the Bills and his outlook for what comes next.

Isaiah McKenzie Recalls ‘Sad Moment’ Bills Released Him Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference, McKenzie said he was sad to leave the Bills after spending the last five seasons there. The Bills picked him up off waivers during the 2018 season, and McKenzie re-signed twice, becoming one of the team’s longest-tenured players. That made leaving the team hard, McKenzie said. “It was sad. It was a sad moment,” McKenzie said of his March 17 release. “I had a sad moment, because I had a great time there, great organization, great fan base and everything about that place was amazing. It came to an end, and I understand all good things don’t last long.” Colts signing WR Isaiah McKenzie. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/GSsLjhqwXc — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2023 But McKenzie also struck an optimistic tone, saying he understood that his time in Buffalo was coming to an end and he was moving on to the next opportunity.