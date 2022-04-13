Bills Prospect Earns Viral Attention for Act of Kindness at Airport

Isaiah Spiller was already making an impact on the Buffalo Bills shortly after getting the plane.

The Texas A&M running back traveled to Buffalo for a visit this week, one of a number of college players the team is hosting in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. Not long after he arrived at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday, Spiller was earning some attention.

Spiller Lends a Hand

As Spiller was arriving on Monday, he ran into a bit of a mechanical problem within the airport. Twitter user Buffalo Star 23 recounted that the luggage carousel broke down, so the 20-year-old running back jumped into action to help people out.

“I just met Isaiah Spiller at the Buffalo airport,” the user tweeted. “The luggage got stuck on the carousel and he hopped up and just started helping people get their bags. He’s one of the 30 guys visiting the Bills pre-draft. I already love the kid.”

Spiller responded to the tweet, saying he was raised to help out in a time of need.

Spiller responded to the tweet, saying he was raised to help out in a time of need.

The tweet gained some viral attention, with many Bills fans sharing their appreciation for the running back prospect.

“Character matters. Way to go,” one person tweeted in reply. “Instant follow best wishes no matter where you end up.”

“Raised right and good luck going forward!” another tweeted. “If you end up in Red White and Blue you’ll already fit right in! Best of luck and trust the process.”



Spiller Could Fit a Need for Bills

There could be a decent chance that Bills fans will see Spiller wearing red, white, and blue next season. ESPN’s Jordan Reed projected him as a Round 3 pick, which has been a popular round for running backs in Buffalo. The Bills took Devin Singletary in the third round in 2019, then selected Zack Moss in the third round the following year.

As SI.com’s Matt Galatzan noted, Spiller was a “balanced presence between the trenches,” not the speediest runner but with good vision and elusiveness to gain yards after the carry. He could be a particular asset in the passing game, which could make him an especially good fit for the pass-happy Bills.

“One area where scouts will love Spiller’s upside is in pass protection,” Galatzan wrote. “As a last resort, Spillers also offers value as a receiver, having averaged over eight yards per catch for his career.”

Spiller had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Aggies, though Galatzan noted that he still needs more seasoning to become a primary running back.

“Spiller is far from a finished product,” Galatzan wrote. “Although his upside likely makes him an early selection, there are areas where he must improve if he hopes to remain a lead back for years to come.”



The Bills struggled at times in the rushing game, though came on during the final stretch of the season as Singletary became the primary back. He recorded 323 of his career-best 870 rushing yards over the final four weeks of the season, and scored six of his eight total touchdowns during this stretch.

