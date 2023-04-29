Bills Land Cousin of Legendary NFL Wide Receiver in Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills made some major additions to their offense at this year’s NFL Draft, and quickly went to work adding more firepower after the draft ended — including the cousin of an NFL legend.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported late on April 29 that the Bills signed undrafted free agent Jalen Wayne, the cousin of former Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne. Jalen Wayne was a standout at South Alabama and seen as a potential late-round draft pick, but fell out of the draft and was snagged by the Bills within hours after the draft ended.

Former South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne – cousin of Reggie Wayne – is signing with the #Bills, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

Wayne is coming off a strong career at South Alabama, where he made 152 receptions for 1,979 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Jalen Wayne Shared Special Connection to ‘Father Figure’

As the Colts team website noted, Jalen and Reggie Wayne grew close in recent years despite sharing a more distant family connection. The two are second cousins, but Jalen didn’t learn about their relationship until he was watching Super Bowl XLI as a 7-year-old and saw Peyton Manning throw a touchdown to Reggie Wayne.

Jalen noticed that they had the same last name, and learned that the two were actually related. They connected once Jalen Wayne started college, with Reggie serving as a mentor and father figure.