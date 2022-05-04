The Buffalo Bills‘ new running back is ready to put points on the board — and bring a new dimension to the team’s offense.

James Cook, taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the third running back off the board, said this week that he’s excited to jump into an already dangerous Bills offense and contribute any way he can.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Cook’s Chance to Contribute

Cook was a versatile threat at Georgia, racking up 728 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns and making 27 catches for 284 yards with four receiving touchdowns. He joins a Bills team that was No. 3 in scoring last season, saying he wants to add another dimension that the team lacked — a deep ball threat out of the backfield.

“I’m versatile,” Cook said via video conference. “I can separate myself in the backfield and line up out wide and make the deep threats. And take the deep shots and go deep and score touchdowns. That’s what they’re getting in me – a touchdown maker.”

Highest passer rating generated when targeted as a receiver since 2020 1️⃣ Bijan Robinson: 148.7

2️⃣ James Cook: 148.5 pic.twitter.com/J6fRLAicMP — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2022

For Bills general manager Brandon Beane, Cook brings a skill set that the Bills almost landed in versatile Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissick, who originally agreed to sign with the Bills before changing his mind to return to Washington.

“We see his best skill set as a sub back, but I think he can handle carries too if we want to give him some more carries, but we really liked his skill set,” Beane said. “Again, similar to the one we saw with McKissic, a guy that’s got really good hands, very instinctive in the passing game. You can run all sorts of guys out in routes, it’s not that they can’t do it, but some guys just have the feel like a slot receiver.”

Bills Looking to Boost Running Game

Though the Bills had one of the league’s most dangerous passing attacks in 2021, the running game sputtered at times. The team had a total of 1,340 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns out of their backs, though quarterback Josh Allen added another 763 rushing yards and six touchdowns of his own. The team has already added veteran Duke Johnson in free agency, though Cook could have the chance to make an immediate impact.

Before the draft, Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke about the importance of having a multi-faceted attack.