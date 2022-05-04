“When you can make yourself a two-dimensional threat, it seems to slow [defenses] down,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “That’s when offenses are at their best, when they can do that.”

There could be some changes to the backfield next season. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia suggested that Zack Moss, who rushed for 345 yards and a 3.6 yards-per-carry clip, could see fewer carries and an expanded role on special teams.

“The Bills are likely going to need to find some answers with their special teams units, and with Moss slightly falling out of favor this past season, it might be time to see what he can do in the third phase,” he wrote. “It would be optimal for the Bills if they could dress three running backs, and all three can be trusted to carry the ball if necessary.”

