Insider Shares Dire Prediction for Bills RB James Cook Next Season

After a rough start to his career with the Buffalo Bills, running back James Cook saw steady improvement down the final stretch and ended up getting a near-even split of carries with starter Devin Singletary by the conclusion of the season.
But a recent addition to the Bills’ running back room could put a crimp on Cook’s ability for a breakout season in his sophomore year, one analyst warns. Though the Bills lost Singeltary in free agency, they added power back Damien Harris. SI.com’s Michael Fabiano believes the former New England Patriots running back could take on a significant role that cuts into Cook’s productivity.
Damien Harris Expected to Play Big Role
Fabiano noted that Harris is a more prototypical short-yardage running back and will likely take over in goal-line situations, even if Cook and fellow running back Nyheim Hines see their own share of carries and targets from quarterback Josh Allen.
“In Buffalo, Harris will be the early-down and goal-line back in an explosive offense that should give him ample chances in the red zone,” he wrote. “He won’t be a true featured back though, as Harris will be a non-factor in the passing game with James Cook and Nyheim Hines in the mix. Still, moving to Buffalo should improve his value.”
Though he was analyzing Buffalo’s running back room from a fantasy football perspective and not necessarily their ability to contribute to the team’s wins and losses, Fabiano noted that Harris’s presence will limit Cook and that “a breakout season is no longer in the cards” for the second-year back.
Though Cook had a rough start to his career with the Bills — fumbling his first career touch in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams — he rebounded to finish the season with 89 carries for 507 yards and two touchdowns. The former Georgia back was also effective in the passing game, making 21 catches for 180 yards and another touchdown.
CBS Sports predicted that Cook could see a more even split of carries with Harris in the upcoming season.
“The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Harris brings added power to Buffalo’s backfield mix and can be expected to absorb a decent chunk of the 177 carries vacated by Singletary, especially in early down and short-yardage situations,” the report noted. “Even so, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Cook should still have an opportunity to garner more volume in 2023, while Hines (5-foot-8, 198 pounds) continues to work in a change-of-pace role.”
Bills May Not Be Done Adding Running Backs
Though the Bills already have three running backs expected to take a share of the carries next season, some believe they may still have room for a fourth. NFL.com insider Lance Zierlein that the Bills could trade up in the NFL Draft to take Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Zierlein wrote that Robinson could be the missing piece in Buffalo’s offense.
“Buffalo can smell the Super Bowl, and the best way to get there might be to jump up and lock in a three-down back who can take pressure off QB Josh Allen and help the Bills control games more efficiently,” Zierlein wrote.