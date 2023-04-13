Insider Shares Dire Prediction for Bills RB James Cook Next Season

After a rough start to his career with the Buffalo Bills, running back James Cook saw steady improvement down the final stretch and ended up getting a near-even split of carries with starter Devin Singletary by the conclusion of the season.

But a recent addition to the Bills’ running back room could put a crimp on Cook’s ability for a breakout season in his sophomore year, one analyst warns. Though the Bills lost Singeltary in free agency, they added power back Damien Harris. SI.com’s Michael Fabiano believes the former New England Patriots running back could take on a significant role that cuts into Cook’s productivity.

Damien Harris Expected to Play Big Role

Fabiano noted that Harris is a more prototypical short-yardage running back and will likely take over in goal-line situations, even if Cook and fellow running back Nyheim Hines see their own share of carries and targets from quarterback Josh Allen.

“In Buffalo, Harris will be the early-down and goal-line back in an explosive offense that should give him ample chances in the red zone,” he wrote. “He won’t be a true featured back though, as Harris will be a non-factor in the passing game with James Cook and Nyheim Hines in the mix. Still, moving to Buffalo should improve his value.”

Though he was analyzing Buffalo’s running back room from a fantasy football perspective and not necessarily their ability to contribute to the team’s wins and losses, Fabiano noted that Harris’s presence will limit Cook and that “a breakout season is no longer in the cards” for the second-year back.

Making things official! 😁 We’ve signed RB Damien Harris to a one-year deal: https://t.co/HTmwfODCM6 pic.twitter.com/HO8E7SADvI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 21, 2023