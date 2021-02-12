Bills’ Jon Feliciano Sends Message About Future in Buffalo

With a tightened salary cap and 15 free agents, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and the rest of the front office have several tough decisions to make and a lot of them have to do with who they’ll bring back on the offensive line.

Offensive linemen Daryl Williams, Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger, Ty Nsekhe, and Brian Winters are all free agents this offseason. All five of them contributed in one way or another this year as injuries forced the Bills to get creative across the front.

Williams had one of the best seasons of his career and Boettger stepped up in crucial situations for the Bills, but Feliciano was one of the most highly regarded players on the Bills roster this season.

After suffering a pectoral injury and undergoing surgery during training camp, Feliciano didn’t play until Buffalo’s Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots, but when he did return, his teammates were happy that he was back.

In 12 games this season, Feliciano played 100% of the offensive snaps in seven of them and brought a different type of aggressive mindset to the Bills offensive line. He’s played a total of 25 games in Buffalo and started all 25.

Feliciano has been a staple for the Bills the past two seasons, but there is a business side to the sport, and with Buffalo’s current cap situation, the former Miami Hurricane could be on the move this offseason.

Or so we think.

In a recent appearance on Tim Graham and Friends, Feliciano made it seem like his time in Buffalo may not be ending anytime soon.

“Honestly, I don’t see myself going anywhere,” Feliciano told The Athletic’s Tim Graham and Matthew Fairburn during his appearance on their podcast. “I love Buffalo and I know how they feel about me. I’m going to stay optimistic and I don’t like change. Honestly, when I think of next season, I see myself as a Bill. We’ll see what happens, but I think both sides want the same thing so it’s just a matter of time, I think.”

Along with Feliciano, Williams and linebacker Matt Milano have been targeted as two of Buffalo’s top targets to bring back this offseason.

Feliciano’s Return Will Depend on Salary Cap

Whether or not Feliciano returns to Buffalo will depend a lot on the deal that can be worked out by both sides. After putting together two solid seasons in Buffalo the veteran interior lineman, who played both guard and center for the Bills this season, could cash in in free agency.

Accroding to Spotrac.com, Feliciano has a market value of $8.3 million and Spotrac predicts that Feliciano will receive a contract worth at least 4-years, $33 million.

In his end-of-the-season press conference, Beane said the Bills will have to get creative this offseason and they’ll have to make some tough decisions. At the end of the day, Feliciano may be one of those tough decisions.

Williams and Milano Were Named in the Top 40 Free Agents by Pro Football Focus

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, where they named the Top 150 Free Agents this offseason, both Milano and Williams were named to the Top 40.

After an injury-riddled season, Milano came in at No. 37 and Williams came in at No. 40 after what PFF called a “career-reviving” season.

