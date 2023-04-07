Bills’ Jordan Poyer, Wife Rachel Bush Planning Big Move in Buffalo

After rejoining the Buffalo Bills on a new contract, Jordan Poyer is planning another big move in Buffalo.

The All-Pro safety and wife Rachel Bush announced that they are planning to sell their Orchard Park home — and potentially pocketing a nice profit from it. The home, a 10-minute drive from the Bills’ home at Highmark Stadium, is listed for sale at $729,900. If it were to fetch the asking price, it would be more than a quarter-million dollars higher than the price when the home sold in 2018 for $468,900.

Jordan Poyer Cutting Ties with New York

Bush posted the couple’s home listing on Twitter, sharing that it would be a good home for dog owners as the couple had installed a fenced-in backyard.

Our Buffalo house is now for sale☺️ https://t.co/jt2wFeScf4 — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) April 6, 2023

The home listing comes after both Poyer and Bush made comments suggesting they were cutting some of their ties with the state. Prior to signing with the Bills, Poyer had hinted that he liked the idea of moving to a warmer climate and one with lower taxes than New York state. As the Buffalo News noted, Poyer and his wife already live in South Florida during the offseason.

After his comments on taxes drew some pushback from fans, Rachel Bush took to Twitter to remind fans that she’s a New York native.

“People forget I’m born & raised in NY. Been there done that my whole life. Love it but the politics put a damper on the beauty,” she tweeted, via the Buffalo News. “I’ve never seen so many people butt hurt over simple facts. Nothing against NY but a fact is a fact. Can’t hold that against someone. weird energy lol.” The couple will likely be back in Buffalo in the coming weeks, as the Bills start their offseason workout program on April 17 and OTAs in May.

Jordan Poyer Wants to Finish Career in Buffalo

While his permanent home may now be in Florida, Poyer has said he wants to finish out his career as a member of the Bills. After officially signing the two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, the All-Pro safety spoke of his love for the city of Buffalo and the team’s fans.