“I have the same mindset and same mentality of [having a] chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I was in junior college not too long ago. So to be sitting where I am, actually it’s a great feeling. But … the name of the game is winning championships. We won’t stop until we’re there, whether it’s working on the field or in the weight room and in the meeting rooms, just trying to be the best that we can be and give ourselves a chance.”

Allen has quieted many of the doubters now, and comes into the season as one of the favorites to take home the MVP award — though he’ll likely need to stick to quarterback in order to do so.

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction