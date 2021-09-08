Josh Allen has a knack for making big catches every once in a while, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback likely won’t be entertaining a position change anytime soon.

A video from practice on Tuesday showed Allen’s feeble attempts at playing a bit of wide receiver, which ended with a pair of drops. Allen has been trying to stay loose as he and the Bills prepare to start the season in a place that the franchise has not reached in nearly three decades — a popular Super Bowl pick.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen Running Some Routes

The Bills quarterback has been known to add a bit of fun to the team’s practices, including daily races at training camp to see which quarterback can get to their positional drills first. On Tuesday, with just five days to go until the team kicks off the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen decided to stay loose at practice by taking a few half-hearted reps at wide receiver.

How about Josh Allen rallying from behind to win today's race with Davis Webb?#Bills pic.twitter.com/lWjZaJXDXR — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 2, 2021

In a video shared on Twitter by WGRZ’s Julianne Pelusi, Allen could be seen running a route while blindly holding his arms out in the air, hoping that one of his fellow quarterbacks could drop it directly into his hands. Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb missed the mark on the first one, hitting Allen in the helmet. The second toss was a bit closer, bouncing off Allen’s hands as he ran awkwardly back into the team facility.

Josh Allen is currently not listed on the Bills wide receiver depth chart. pic.twitter.com/nB77WhR6CL — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) September 7, 2021

Allen has actually played a bit of receiver in the NFL, and to great success. He caught a 16-yard touchdown in the team’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans in 2020, and hauled in another catch that he ran 12 yards for a touchdown in a loss against the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Allen, Bills Prepare for Season as Super Bowl Favorite

While he may be finding time for fun at practice, Allen is serious about leading the Bills beyond the disappointment of last year’s AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Speaking to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Allen said that he and many others on the team are still sour over the loss and feel like they could have performed better.

Allen has the added motivation of a career filled with doubters that he hopes to prove wrong, dating back to his college days when he struggled to get any Division I offers.