Bills QB Josh Allen Claps Back at Critics of Team’s Super Bowl Chances

Allen said everything that happened last season — from the tribulations the team faced during the year to the disappointing finish with a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — doesn’t matter anymore.

Allen has never been too concerned with both the criticisms and high expectations that his team has faced, and followed his one-game-at-a-time mantra in this week’s interview with Schein.

“It takes every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday,” Allen said. “It takes every game day of going out there and putting your best foot forward, taking it one game at a time. Nothing we did last year carries over to this year. You play the games for a reason. Any given Sunday, any team can win, but we’re just looking to put our best foot forward one game at a time.”

Allen’s own situation has improved going into the 2023 season. He spent the back half of last season playing through an elbow injury that bothered him but didn’t keep him out of any games, but is healthy again as the season approaches. The Bills also made changes on offense, bringing on speedy wide receiver Deonte Harty and veteran Trent Sherfield while using a first-round pick on tight end Dalton Kincaid.

New Rivalry for Bills, Josh Allen

Many of the critics predicting a closing Super Bowl window for the Bills cite the expected rise of the New York Jets, who added quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

Allen also downplayed Rodgers’ arrival in the AFC East, telling Kyle Brandt in a May 10 appearance on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” that not much will change in the division.

“He’s definitely a bad man. But at the end of the day, it’s still football,” Allen said. “The goal doesn’t change — it doesn’t matter who’s back there throwing passes for the opposing team. We’re trying to go out there and score more points than them.”

The Jets gave the Bills trouble last season, scoring a 20-17 win in Week 9 and playing the Bills close again in the Week 14 rematch, which the Bills ultimately won 20-12. Allen also faced off with Rodgers in a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, with Allen leading the Bills to a 27-17 win over Rodgers and the Packers.